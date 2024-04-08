Car strikes pole in South Launceston crash, one taken to hospital

Tasmania police are at the scene of a single vehicle crash in South Launceston, near the intersection of Howick and Wellington Streets.
Police said the car had reportedly struck a pole.
One person is receiving medical treatment on the scene.
Police ask motorists to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.
The earlier crash has been cleared.
Police said one person was transported to the Launceston General Hospital for medical treatment.
