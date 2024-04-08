Could you work out for 24 hours straight? Pumping iron for a cause

Could you work out for 24 hours straight?
It's a challenge many would shy away from but for the team at UNITE Strength and Conditioning in Waverley, they're up for the task.
The effort is all in the name of the 24 Hours of Heroes Australia, a CrossFit-style community event that raises funds and awareness for the Wounded Heroes organisation.
Teams of six will complete a "hero" workout every hour on the hour while raising money for the charity.
UNITE coach Sandie Wilson said the workouts were designed to be a "long, gruelling slog".
"It's meant to replicate the physicality of what veterans do in their jobs, so the workouts are designed around different veterans' character and personality."
Mrs Wilson served in the Australian Army for 22 years, and continues to work in the Army Reserves.
She said when she first heard about the charity through military contacts, she felt she had to get involved.
"We're the only gym in Tasmania taking part," Mrs Wilson said.
"Primarily, it's a fundraiser for Wounded Heroes, so each team and the gym are organising their own fundraising through donations from family, friends and workplaces."
Mrs Wilson's daughter and co-owner of the gym, Haylee Cocker said she felt prepared to take on the daunting task.
"Crossfit is designed where it's not a sport specific strength and conditioning program," Mrs Cocker said.
"So what we're doing here effectively will condition us for anything that we want to do outside the gym."
Over the past two years, 24 Hours of Heroes Australia has raised $400,000 nationwide, and Mrs Wilson said every dollar helped.
"Every dollar is $1 towards the veterans, so all the money that is donated goes to wounded heroes," Mrs Wilson said.
"If anyone is around at 2am, it's always nice to have people come down and cheer us on."
The 24 Hours of Heroes workout runs from April 27 to 28, starting at 8am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.