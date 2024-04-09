Tiny Homes' 12-unit development at Scottsdale helps ease the housing crisis

To alleviate part of Launceston's housing crisis, Tiny Homes Tasmania has just completed a 12-unit development at Scottsdale, built for long-term housing rentals.
The houses are available to rent to anyone in the community, including healthcare workers.
Tiny Homes Tasmania founder Jason Zadow said the recent development could help ease the ongoing housing issue in Launceston.
"It's certainly something that we've never done before, and it's broadened our scope of work in terms of what we can achieve in a short period," said Mr Zadow.
Tiny Homes Tasmania is seeing rapid growth in its clientele year after year, and Mr Zadow said that the one key client he is chasing is the government.
Mr Zadow said he has held "quiet meetings with Launceston's mayor and deputy mayor" to discuss expanding Tiny Homes Tasmania across the state.
"I just think Tiny Homes can help fix the building industry in a small way, and we can certainly help in terms of the housing crisis at the moment, which is why I have been talking to the media lately," Mr Zadow said.
We asked Mr Zadow about his thoughts on Launceston's current lack of long-term rental properties.
"Not only can people not find somewhere to live, but when they do, there are many subpar places.
"The real estate companies or the owners of the properties don't want to take responsibility, and there needs to be due diligence," he said.
Companies such as Tiny Homes Tasmania strive to build six-star energy-rated homes that meet the national construction codes.
"They are smaller homes, but they are more affordable, comfortable, and give people a sense of security.
"If councils require more housing in areas, they should have more power to make a decision, and if someone has land they want to develop, such as what we have done out at Scottsdale, they should be able to do it faster," Mr Zadow said.
According to Mr Zadow, expediting approvals is one of the fastest ways to provide more housing in under-stocked areas.
"If we rely on politicians and other cogs in this wheel who keep commenting about the problem and how they're going to solve it, we will never see any actual resolution.
"We need more land; private investors are willing to spend money and get new buildings ready for housing and full-time rentals, too, not an Airbnb-style setup.
"And so if we [Tiny Homes Tasmania] can improve the standard of living for some people in the community, then I'm happy about that," Mr Zadow said.
Tiny Homes Tasmania aims to hold an open day for the Scottsdale development in May.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.