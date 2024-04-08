Airbnb responds to claims it impacts the long-term rental property supply

Airbnb Australia says it is not responsible for a shortage of long-term rental properties in Launceston.
Airbnb refuted claims by Examiner readers and the Tenants' Union of Tasmania that its properties are causing a shortage of Launceston's long-term rental property supply.
Airbnb Australia's Senior Corporate and Policy Communications Manager, Ian Paterson, said, "Airbnb is just one company in the short-term rental sector; we are not the sector itself."
Regarding our readers' claims that Airbnb is overcharging for some of their properties, Mr Paterson said that "individual hosts determine the pricing of Airbnb listings."
Mr Paterson mentioned that the Tasmanian Government has a statewide registration system for short-term rentals, and the Consumer, Building and Occupational Services (CBOS) publishes the data quarterly.
Additionally, Mr Paterson pointed out that The City of Launceston Council reviewed the short-term rental sector in 2022.
The 2022 report compiled by former City of Launceston general manager Michael Stretton concerning housing affordability found that:
"Whilst it is topical to focus on Airbnb as a driver of the problems, and it may have some marginal impact, the issue should be put in context, and the solutions should be things that can increase supply to meet demand reasonably," Mr Paterson said.
So, how does Airbnb support local government in restricting the oversupply of short stays?
"Our new City Portal tool provides local governments with data on the number of listings in their area, the number of guests, and the average guest spending," Mr Paterson said.
"Short-term rentals play a vital role in the tourism sector, providing a wide range of options and encouraging visitors to return to local communities."
Short-term holiday rental market leaders Airbnb and Stayz have agreed to support a NSW government plan for a tourism tax to fund social and affordable housing but want other holiday accommodations like hotels to pay, too.
The building consultancy firm Urbis conducted a 2022 report explicitly on Tasmania, examining the impact of short-term rentals on housing affordability.
According to Urbis, Tasmania had 571,000 residents and over 250,000 homes as of December 2022.
Only 2 per cent of homes in Tasmania were currently used as non-hosted short-term rental accommodation (STRA), down from a peak of 2.2 per cent in 2019.
Mr Paterson believes there is minimal correlation between housing used as non-hosted STRA and rental affordability.
"There is inconclusive evidence of any correlation between the number of homes used as non-hosted STRA and the proportion of rental households in rental stress," Mr Paterson said.
The Tasmanian government introduced an STRA registration scheme in 2019.
This publicly available data ensures that Tasmanian councils have data breakdowns for their local areas.
"The latest figures also show that over 50 per cent of properties used for short-stay accommodation in Tasmania are the property owner's primary place of residence," Mr Paterson said.
According to Mr Paterson,"Airbnb's community of hosts and guests is critical to the local economy in Tasmania, " he said.
According to Oxford Economics, in the year to March 2023, Airbnb guests spent $547 million and contributed to 3,900 jobs, both directly and indirectly, in Tasmania.
Mr Paterson said, "Airbnb supports statewide regulations for short-term accommodation and has previously proposed a series of measures, including the introduction of statewide codes of conduct and support for a tourism levy for all accommodation providers to help fund affordable housing projects."
