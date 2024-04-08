'Different every time': New tourism business shows Freycinet from above

Tasmanians and tourists alike can see one of the state's most iconic parks from the sky thanks to a new tourism venture on the East Coast.
Freycinet Air Tasmania owner Greg Ross took over a previous air tourism service in August last year, and said he relocated to the Freycinet area from Hobart to focus on the business.
The helicopter tours fly over Wineglass Bay, Friendly Beaches and other well-known spots across the East Coast.
"Not everyone unfortunately has the energy or the fitness levels to do the walk to Wineglass Bay," Mr Ross said.
"The only other option is the Wineglass Bay cruise which has fantastic cruises, but not everyone has the time to do the four or five hour cruise around there."
Mr Ross has been flying around Tasmania for the past 14 years, and said like many places in the state, Wineglass Bay produced "one of those wow factors".
"It's pretty iconic, the images are amazing and there's a lot of photographers that I take and even with all the work they do to get that image, it still isn't as good as seeing it with your own eyes," Mr Ross said.
"I've flown people that have done 30 helicopter flights worldwide and said this has been the best and most scenic flight they've done."
For Mr Ross, he said he never gets tired of the view.
"It's different every time and that's the amazing thing, having the pink granite around that area which is very unique in itself," Mr Ross said.
"It doesn't matter what time of day or what sort of weather we have ... there's a million different ways to see it and I don't think I've seen it in every way yet.
"It's coming up to whale season again so we'll have the chance to see whales as they cruise up the coast."
