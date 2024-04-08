Developer allays neighbour concerns over East Launceston knockdown-rebuild

A developer has allayed community concerns a knockdown rebuild project in East Launceston will be used for short stay accommodation.
City of Launceston councillors endorsed plans to demolish a non-heritage listed federation-era house at 11 Spencer Street, East Launceston and build a studio unit in its place on April 4.
Council officers found the proposed unit, which would occupy the same space on the block as the existing building, largely compliant with the planning scheme.
However, neighbours found fault - raising concerns with the council that the property could be used as short stay accommodation, and whether or not a swimming pool would be structurally sound.
Addressing councillors and community members at the April 4 meeting, applicant Dean Cocker, sought to allay these concerns.
"There was a question raised about whether or not the property would be used as an Airbnb," Mr Cocker said.
"The proposal is not intended as an Airbnb, but to provide accommodation for my wife's elderly parent who's struggling in her own home without 24 hour support, and she needs a unit that's at street level with no stairs."
Mr Cocker said he would happily comply with council-imposed conditions regarding privacy screening and the location of bins.
Councillors Susie Cai and Joe Pentridge declared conflicts of interest in the matter and did not participate in discussions as Mr Cocker is managing director of JAC Group - a company they each fought legal battles against.
Those councillors that did participate in discussions found no issues with the proposal, and councillor Tim Walker said he was of the belief it shouldn't have been a contentious proposal.
Councillor Danny Gibson said many of the issues raised by representors, like those concerns about the pool, would be covered by relevant building codes and bylaws.
Cr Gibson said he was also pleased to see that, although the building was not heritage-listed, it could still be preserved in some form as planning officers had recommended the developers recycle as much as they could.
"It's recommended that any features and or serviceable components - bricks, roof tiles joinery, decorative architectural elements, windows, doors, and the like, where possible, are to be salvaged," he said.
"I think that is an appropriate note to have included on the permit ... that note is something that we'd like to see more of."
