Radiology oversight meant Kane Leary was 'never afforded a chance'

A 17-year-old Newnham man would have been given at least a chance of survival if a couple of bungles had not occurred in his treatment by the Launceston General Hospital, a coroner has found.
Coroner Robert Webster's findings came after an inquest into the death of Kane Mathew Leary, who tragically replicated the death of his father Mathew Ronald Leary, who had died twelve years earlier in a motorbike collision.
Mr Leary was critically injured when the unregistered motorcycle he was riding collided with a Holden Colorado utility on the corner of Franmaree Rd and Tompsons Lane Newnham on May 27, 2021.
He died in the Launceston General Hospital on May 30 2021, after life support was turned off.
The evidence in the inquest was that the motorcycle did not have headlights, and Mr Webster concluded that Mr Leary and his pillion passenger were not wearing helmets.
Mr Webster recommended that consultation with the neurological team in Hobart should occur even when there was uncertainty about whether neurological input was required.
On the day of the crash, Mr Leary and his friend Daniel Rivette were riding at the Dover Street reserve after leaving his mother Melissa Jean Baillie's home at about 5:30 p.m.
Mr Webster said Mr Leary's blue Yamaha motorbike was not registered and that Mr Leary was unlicensed.
"The motor bike was built and designed for off-road use, it was not fitted with road compliant tyres, it did not have front or rear lights, nor did it have reflectors, rear view mirrors, a chain guard or a speedometer," he said.
As darkness fell sometime before 6pm, they decided to ride home.
After turning off Alanvale Rd they travelled east along Tompsons Lane overtaking a car driven by Michael Hoskinson who estimated the motorbikes' speed at 65kmh.
"It shocked him because as it went past, he saw it had no lights on it at all," Mr Webster said.
"When Mr Hoskinson observed the motorbike as it overtook his vehicle he noticed that neither the driver nor the pillion passenger were wearing helmets."
About the same time, the driver of a Holden Colorado, Lee Pearton, was travelling west on Tompsons Lane and indicated to turn right onto Franmaree Rd.
"As he turned into Franmaree Rd he turned into the path of the motorcycle driven by Kane causing both Kane and Daniel to be thrown off the motorcycle with Kane being propelled to his left landing on Franmaree Rd and Daniel landing on the footpath," Mr Webster said.
Mr Leary suffered significant injuries to his right foot and leg and was given pain relief medication before being taken to the LGH.
Mr Pearton told the inquest that he saw nothing coming and only saw the motorbike just before he hit it.
A driver, Anita Swan, and her passenger, Michael Swan, were travelling behind Mr Pearton but did not see any other approaching vehicle but heard a massive bang when the Holden Colorado and motorbike collided.
Mr Webster said there was conflicting evidence about whether a torch was being used by Mr Rivette to shine on the road.
Ms Baillie said Mr Leary, who had a conviction for riding without a helmet, started riding with a helmet 10 days before the crash and was wearing a helmet when he left her home.
Mr Rivette said Mr Leary was wearing a helmet but that he [Mr Rivette] was not wearing one.
A number of the civilian and police witnesses, including veteran traffic crash investigator Nigel Housego, told the inquest that they did not see a helmet at the scene.
However, Mr Swan said he saw a person give an undamaged full face silver helmet to police about twenty minutes after the crash.
Mr Webster said that numerous police officers were recording with body worn camera at the scene.
"No helmet is depicted in the BWC footage ...upon their initial arrival at the scene," he said.
"A helmet is captured on the BWC footage of Constable Moir as few metres away from Kane and at the feet of a bystander."
"The helmet appears on this footage more that 14 minutes after the commencement of the footage.
Mr Webster said:"the helmet appears to have been placed in the location near Kane some time after the collision."
He said a helmet, if it in fact was being worn, would have prevented an abrasion and a bruise to Mr Leary's left forehead and a separate bruise on his right temple and that the helmet did not have marks consistent with a crash.
"The finding that Kane was not wearing a helmet is not a significant finding in the context of the medical evidence," he said.
Mr Webster said forensic pathologist Christopher Lawrence believed that the injury to Mr Leary's carotid artery would not necessarily have been prevented by the helmet.
"Ultimately, it was the failure to identify and treat that injury which led to Kane's death," he said.
Mr Webster said there was no evidence at the inquest to support a contention raised by Ms Bailie that Mr Leary had once been threatened by a man in a white ute and further that Mr Pearton deliberately hit /ran Mr Leary off the road.
The coroner closely examined Mr Leary's medical treatment at the LGH.
CT scans comprising 8679 images were taken but because no actual radiologist was present at the LGH a consultant radiology service, i-telerad was used. No details of the radiologist's location, level of experience or training were known. The radiologist was not called by the inquest.
The radiologist did not see the dissection of Mr Leary's carotid artery and neither did the treating team at the LGH which included a surgical registrar and an orthopaedics registrar.
"They did not identify anything which was inconsistent with the radiologist's report," Mr Webster said.
About 10pm Mr Leary's symptoms and a further CT Scan prompted a consultation with a neurosurgical registrar in Hobart and a neurological consultant. But it was deemed that he had already suffered a stroke.
"The consultant's decision was not to offer surgery because any neurological intervention would not improve Kane's chance of recovery because the neurological injury was irreversible," Mr Webster said.
No surgery was offered because further consultations concluded that Mr Leary would have been left in a permanent vegetative state.
On May 30 at 11.10pm the breathing tube was removed and Mr Leary died shortly afterwards.
The inquest was told that a Root Cause Analysis (RCA Team) found there was incomplete imaging done.
However, Mr Webster said the conclusion was based on a misapprehension.
An experienced radiologist Dr Katie Daniels found sufficient imaging was done but that the problem was the failure to identify the carotid dissection.
She said that the carotid injury was present in fewer than 10 of the 6500 images but gave evidence that she would expect a "general radiologist of reasonable competence to have identified the injury."
Mr Webster said that if the injury to Mr Leary's carotid artery had been identified by the radiologist in the report ...it appears likely that treatment would have been offered because the irreversible neurological injury had not yet occurred.
Mr Webster said that evidence was heard that there would have been a six to eight hour window for the appropriate treatment, an endovascular clot retrieval, to be offered.
"Dr Hayden Bell gave evidence that the risk of death from the procedure was very rare and he had seen it in probably less than 1 per cent of cases," Mr Webster said.
The treatment could not have been offered at the LGH because there were no neurological services there and transport to Hobart would have been required.
"Ultimately Kane's chances of survival with a return to full function had the injury to his internal carotid artery been identified in the initial scans is speculative," he said.
"That said the injury to his internal carotid artery been identified I find it is probable treatment would have been offered and the risk of death and/or stroke associated with the proposed treatment is low."
Evidence was heard that medical practitioners were distracted by the critical leg injuries suffered by Mr Leary. Mr Webster said consultation with the neurological team should occur even if it is uncertain whether neurological input would be required.
"Early consultation and advice from the neurological team in Hobart would have almost certainly resulted in the injury to Kane's carotid artery being identified on initial scans by neurological specialists," he said.
"Had the injury been detected, it is likely that treatment in the form of endovascular clot retrieval would have been recommended. The treatment, if performed, would have given Kane at least a chance of survival. Given what transpired, Kane was never afforded that chance."
He recommended that the LGH update its trauma protocol.
Mr Webster said that the employment of more radiologists at the LGH would help identify an injury like the one which ultimately led to Mr Leary's death.
"As things presently stand, there appears to be no quality control because nothing is known about the experience and/or qualifications of the radiologists interpreting scans at the LGH after hours," he said.
"I therefore recommend the THS consider and explore whether the delivery of medical services could be improved by the employment of more radiologists during normal hours and in-house radiologists after hours."
In his conclusion, Mr Webster found that the responsibility for the collision lay with Mr Leary.
"The nature and extent of Kane's injuries made his treatment and care at the LGH particularly difficult," he said.
The Examiner approached Tasmanian Health Service for its response to the findings.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.