Family affairs abound as Tasmanian road racing series reaches Symmons

Another father and daughter team are Scott Honeychurch on a ZX10 Kawasaki Superbike and his daughter Chloe moving up the ranks to a Kawasaki Supersport bike. Chloe's very limited time on this bike has been a real eye-opener with a very competitive first run last year in the two-hour at Baskerville where she combined with her farther to come second in Supersport. This will be her first competitive outing on the bike at the super-fast Symmons track.