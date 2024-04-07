Family affairs abound as Tasmanian road racing series reaches Symmons

Motorcycle racing returns to Symmons Plains on April 21 with round two of the Tasmanian Road Racing Series where Superbikes capable of lap times under 56 seconds will clash along with a host of other classes.
The class has long been dominated by Brett Simmonds (CBR 1000 Honda) with long-time challenger Jason Spencer on a similar bike and up-and-coming 17-year-old Oscar O'Donovan on his Kawasaki ZX 10 getting closer all the time.
The next quickest class, 600 Supersport, will see Mitch Hawksley see if he can complete his battle to get his Yamaha ready in time after his big crash at Baskerville in round one. If not, that will leave Chad Wyllie (Yamaha) and David Bartels (Honda) to continue their battle for the lead.
The lites classes should again see Taren Ocean (Honda) lead the GP after seeing off fast-starting production rider David Coward (KTM), and possibly fellow class rider Isaac Simmonds who returns from a round of the Victorian Championships where his father Brett was also racing.
The families in racing are not just father and son in different classes that includes Jason and Chad Wyllie, but a father and daughter in the same class. In the pre-moderns, Trevor Renton is starting to lose the Honda 400s battle with his daughter Eleanor who won three of the four races in round one.
Another father and daughter team are Scott Honeychurch on a ZX10 Kawasaki Superbike and his daughter Chloe moving up the ranks to a Kawasaki Supersport bike. Chloe's very limited time on this bike has been a real eye-opener with a very competitive first run last year in the two-hour at Baskerville where she combined with her farther to come second in Supersport. This will be her first competitive outing on the bike at the super-fast Symmons track.
The F3 class has a very interesting battle coming up after the brothers Ben and James Abey on SV650s battled with Daniel Briggs in the closest and most exciting race of the day in round one.
Practice is the day before with qualifying from 10am followed by a 20-race program with each class getting four races.
The meeting is free to spectators with all welcome to enjoy a full day's racing.
