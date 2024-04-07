The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Family affairs abound as Tasmanian road racing series reaches Symmons

By Ken Young
April 8 2024 - 8:45am
Brett Simmonds leading Jason Spencer on their Honda CBR1000RRs during round one at Baskerville. Picture by Ken Young
Motorcycle racing returns to Symmons Plains on April 21 with round two of the Tasmanian Road Racing Series where Superbikes capable of lap times under 56 seconds will clash along with a host of other classes.

