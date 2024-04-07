'Every vote will count': Former Greens leader eyes historic upper house seat

Former Tasmanian Greens leader Cassy O'Connor has kicked off her campaign to be the party's first member of the Legislative Council.
The Greens achieved a strong state election result, winning five seats including two in Clark, but Ms O'Connor said she wouldn't "take anything for granted" in the campaign.
"We are energised to do something we've never done before, which is elect a Green to Tasmania's upper house and make history in Hobart," Ms O'Connor said.
"It's a winnable seat, but we're not going to take anything for granted. Every vote will count."
Ms O'Connor stepped down from her lower house seat in July 2023, with Rosalie Woodruff taking over the party leadership.
The former leader said the polls had shown there was significant support for Greens policies.
"What we're hearing from people we talk to is...bafflement at a government that could prioritise a billion dollar stadium on the waterfront instead of bringing down rents, building more homes, fixing up the health crisis, looking after our beautiful city."
Ms O'Connor said the party would advocate investment in schools and cost of living measures, and better public transport in Hobart.
"We're dealing with a government that's tired and that has forgotten that it needs to act in the public interest," she said.
Dr Woodruff said Ms O'Connor was a "person of enormous tenacity" and had a "ruthless capacity to scrutinise, to get outcomes and to do the right thing".
"For nearly 15 years, Cassy O'Connor has already been representing the people of Hobart, she has stood with them, and she will go into the upper house and fight for them and the issues that they so much care about," she said.
Dr Woodruff said it was clear from results that there has been a "Green wave of energy" in Tasmania.
"There is no doubt that with the historic second Green elected in Clark, there is a huge shift towards the Greens, our values and the fact that we are going to make change," she said.
"There's no doubt people want change. And that's what the Greens are going to go in and fight for."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.