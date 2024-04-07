Counting complete: Meet your new representatives for Bass

New and returning faces make up the new Bass electorate, as counting for the 2024 election finished on Saturday afternoon.
Seven Members represent Bass, with the Liberals taking three seats, Labor two, the Greens one and the Jacqui Lambie Network one seat.
Michael Ferguson was a clear winner early on in the count, taking 778 first preference votes early into election night. Mr Ferguson joined Tasmanian parliament in 2010 and holds the roles of Deputy Premier and Treasurer.
Rob Fairs is new to politics but many Tasmanians would be familiar with hearing "Fairsy" on the radio and TV for the past few decades. In a recent interview with The Examiner, Mr Fairs said the election had been the biggest challenge of his life.
Simon Wood previously served as an alderman on the City of Launceston council from 2014 to 2018, and was elected to Bass in a 2022 recount after the resignation of former Premier Peter Gutwein.
Michelle O'Bynre has served the Bass electorate since 2006, and secured a safe victory early in the election. In 2021, she received 11.6 per cent of the vote, second to former Premier Peter Gutwein.
Janie Finlay was elected as Launceston's mayor in 2002 at just 27 years old, making her the youngest woman to do so nationally at the time. She was appointed to state parliament in 2021 with 8.7 per cent of the vote.
Cecily Rosol returned to the political fray representing the Greens again in this election. She previously ran in the 2021 election but was not successful. Ms Rosol has previously worked as a counsellor, registered nurse and foster carer.
Rebekah Pentland is another new face in the Bass electorate. She brings with her more than 15 years' experience as a pharmaceutical business consultant, and has previously said it was important to represent people from all walks of life in the Bass community.
