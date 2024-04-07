The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Counting complete: Meet your new representatives for Bass

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
April 7 2024 - 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cecily Rosol, Rebekah Pentland and Rob Fairs were elected as new Members for Bass. Pictures by Paul Scambler and Phillip Biggs
Cecily Rosol, Rebekah Pentland and Rob Fairs were elected as new Members for Bass. Pictures by Paul Scambler and Phillip Biggs

New and returning faces make up the new Bass electorate, as counting for the 2024 election finished on Saturday afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and politics. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.