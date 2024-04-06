Tassie martial arts guru injures baby when he kicks girlfriend in the head

A Tasmanian martial arts aficionado has received a jail term for an assault which left a month-old baby boy with bleeding on the brain.
Benjamin Michael Bayley, 41, pleaded guilty to committing three assaults in June last year.
Bayley had been in a turbulent relationship with the baby's mother for about two years when he punched the woman in the head following an argument.
Bayley then kicked the woman to the side of the head while she was holding the baby.
"The nature of that action is affected by the fact that, in your past, you have been trained, and become very skilled in Taekwondo," Justice Robert Pearce told Bayley in sentencing.
"The very unfortunate result of what you did however was that, because at the time the complainant was holding the baby, his head was also struck with significant force."
The woman took the boy to hospital where he was found to have a skull fracture with bleeding within the brain on both the left and right sides of his head.
The infant was given precautionary anti-seizure medication and monitored for two days.
"Your criminal record is mostly for driving offences and you have no prior convictions for violence," Justice Pearce told Bayley in the Supreme Court in Launceston last week.
"I only have your side of the story but your counsel described the relationship with the complainant as one which led you away from the structure and routine of your life and isolated you from other supports.
"The complainant introduced you to methylamphetamine. You felt controlled and manipulated.
"You have no intention to resume the relationship following your release although you have a strong wish to assume a parenting role with your son as much as you are able to, and to undertake whatever counselling and programs as are necessary to enable this to occur.
"Whatever the provocation, there is never an excuse for violence within relationships, which is an insidious, prevalent and serious problem in society."
Justice Pearce said Bayley had not meant to hurt the child.
"Your criminal responsibility arises because you acted recklessly. In other words, you realised the risk that your actions may result in force being applied to him and you acted despite that risk," Justice Pearce said.
"I accept that you are highly ashamed of what you did and are genuinely remorseful."
Bayley was sentenced to 18 months in prison backdated to June 10.
"I suspend the balance of the term for two years from today. It is a condition of that order that while it is in force you do not commit any offence punishable by imprisonment," Justice Pearce said.
