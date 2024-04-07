Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party oppose deer culling methods

The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers (SFF) Party of Tasmania have condemned the decision from Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service to cull wild fallow deer from the Walls of Jerusalem national park by aerial shooting.
Parks and Wildlife is undertaking phase two of its wild fallow deer control project after completing the first round in June 2023, according to a report from Parks and Wildlife.
Fallow deer have been identified as an invasive species, and the report stated the estimated 100 to 300 deer were a threat to the area.
The method of aerial shooting has been used in different jurisdictions in the mainland, however this is the first time it will be done in Tasmania.
SFF leader Adrian Pickin said utilising helicopters for the "mass slaughter" of fallow deer was unnecessary and constituted "a form of animal cruelty".
"The sheer number of shots required per animal and the aggressive pursuit by helicopters inflict unimaginable suffering on these animals," Mr Pickin said.
"Furthermore, the wanton waste of venison meat in a time when many struggle with food insecurity is unacceptable.
"Instead of rotting in the wilderness, this meat should be utilised to alleviate the burden faced by those in need or donated to charitable organisations."
The Parks and Wildlife report stated all deer would be shot by trained staff from the Department of Natural Resources and Environment and left to decompose unless the body posed a social, health or environmental risk.
Mr Pickin said the disposal of carcasses from these aerial operations contaminated water systems and contributed to the proliferation of invasive species like European wasps and feral cats.
The report also stated carcasses would be removed from watercourses, near reserve and hydro infrastructure like walking tracks, huts, campgrounds, and close to roads and vehicle tracks.
"All other carcasses will be left to decompose," the report said.
