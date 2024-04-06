Confident trainer gets to celebrate quickfire Launceston double

Trainer Yassy Nishitani gave punters watching TasracingTV a great tip for his youngster Garon D'espoir ($17) who finished off powerfully to win the $50,000 Tasbred two-year-old (1200m) in Launceston on Friday.
After his filly Espur had broken through for an overdue win in the 1100m maiden, Yishitani said he was "100 per cent confident" he could make it a race-to-race double.
Ridden by Codi Jordan, Garon D'espoir was too good for the John Keys pair of Skyland ($8) and Native Clan ($10) which dead-heated for second.
"He actually did a lot wrong, he wanted to lay in a lot, he's actually just proved too strong," Jordan said.
"He worked enormous at home and credit to Yassy and his team, they put the hours in so he's deserved this double."
Nishitani will now set Garcon D'espoir for the 1400m Sires Produce Stakes.
Earlier Espur ($3.50) broke a frustrating run of near misses, scoring her first win at start 16.
After seven minor placings, it seemed just a matter of time before she would win and after a patient ride by Anthony Darmanin, the four-year-old did just that.
'Darma' was happy to sit off the pace and that proved to be a winning move.
"It planned out how I thought it would with Tough Impact ($3.10) leading, we sat off it and travelled really nicely and we were too good late," Darmanin said.
Heavily-backed favourite Bine lasted to score in a tight finish to the $50,000 Tasbred three-year-old (1200m).
Bine ($1.40) made it three wins from eight starts and a wining double for trainer Adam Trinder and jockey Erica Byrne Burke.
"She's been racing in higher three-year-old grade all year but I'm just happy for the filly; I love her to death," Leah Goodrick from the Trinder stable said.
"She has a beautiful nature, just a really nice horse. She has been up for a while, I'm not sure what Adam has planned for her."
Byrne Burke has just returned from Western Australia where she represented Tasmania in the National Apprentice Race Series.
"She's a good filly. She was very tough, she ran along nicely and held on. It was always the plan to go out and lead," Byrne Burke said.
"I got some nice rides over there (Perth) I really enjoyed the experience."
Bloomtime ($14) was an eye-catching second and would have won in another stride, with Carnelian Rock ($26) third. Them's The Breaks ($5) was a late scratching.
Lauryn Bingley, who made her return to race riding earlier this season after taking time out to start a family, scored the biggest win of her career, and her first double, when Li'l Hail Mary ($41) caused an upset in the $50,000 Tasbred four-year-old (1400m).
The mare settled at the tail, but with most jockeys staying away from the rails, Bingley pinched plenty of ground along the inside and Li'l Hail Mary grabbed the lead late to defeat Muscle Up ($5.50) by a long neck, with the favourite Cartoon Graveyard ($1.85) third.
"We do want to get her over ground," trainer Monica Ryan said. "Going back in distance was not ideal, but at the same stage, she ran a nice race last week, and we expected a forward showing."
Bingley added: "I just thought no one has gone near the rail; we've had a few races off the rail; this horse has got a great turn of foot; she's got a really sharp 200m. Probably at the 600m, I thought I was travelling really well. Just be patient. Get around the corner, and she let down lovely."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.