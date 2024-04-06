Manktelow claims back-to-back Savage Medals in 13-vote victory

Evandale Panthers captain-coach Jonty Manktelow has been named the Tasmanian Cricket League's best player for the second year running.
The talented all-rounder took out the Jason Savage Medal again on Sunday night, polling 29 votes to defeat fellow coaches Hadspen's Tristan Weeks (16) and Longford's Richard Howe (15).
Weeks and Manktelow were neck and neck early in the count but the latter stormed away after round eight, while Hadspen's coach did not poll after round 12.
The Savage Medal wasn't the only award Manktelow took home, winning the batting aggregate (795), the points-based MVP award and vice-captain in the team of the year.
The bowling average was won by Longford's Kieran Davey with 9.5, while Evandale Panthers' Sam McLean took 25 wickets to win the aggregate.
Howe was named captain of the team of the year, selected alongside Weeks, Manktelow, wicket-keeper Nikhil Bhatkar, Matthew Kerrison, Drew Clark, Stan Tyson, Daniel Smith, McLean, Davey and Jacob Walker.
Other grade's MVPs went to Emma Elliott (Female Boom division one), Lou Davie (division two), Bradley Sims (A-grade), Darren LeFevre (A-reserve), Wayne Ford (B-grade) and Jason Thomas (C-grade).
