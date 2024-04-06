The Examiner
Our Future

Team Clean bring back huge haul in 10-day beach cleanup effort

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
April 6 2024 - 6:00pm
The crew of Team Clean after their most recent expedition on the south-west coast. Picture supplied
The crew of Team Clean after their most recent expedition on the south-west coast. Picture supplied

After 10 days of braving the Southern Ocean, a team of 27 volunteers returned from a beach cleaning expedition with more than 55,000 pieces of marine debris.

Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and politics. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

