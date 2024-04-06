Team Clean bring back huge haul in 10-day beach cleanup effort

After 10 days of braving the Southern Ocean, a team of 27 volunteers returned from a beach cleaning expedition with more than 55,000 pieces of marine debris.
The Team Clean crew embarked on its most recent expedition on its 25 -year-anniversary last week, and have collected nearly 800,000 items of marine debris from Tasmanian beaches since their start.
Coordinator Matt Dell said there were definite signs their efforts were paying off.
"It was pretty challenging with the weather and mainly the wave size, it stopped us from getting to some of the beaches we wanted to get to," Mr Dell said.
"Swells got up to about seven metres ... but the beaches we've been cleaning consistently for 25 years are all starting to show signs of a decrease in rubbish which is fantastic."
Team Clean left from Southport in the state's South and cleaned a total of 11 beaches between South West Cape and Rocky Point.
Mr Dell said it was "really positive" to see years of hard work pay off.
"Because beaches accumulate and lose sand over time, you have to visit them multiple times to get everything out of the sand profile," Mr Dell said.
"We're starting to see a difference in a lot of places we make return visits to, it's really nice getting to a spot that everyone is dreading to clean and only spending a couple of hours there compared to eight hours in the past."
He said for the crew members that had been there since the beginning, it was a somewhat reflective experience.
"We were thinking about how we started just with one boat and a group of mates; it's so much easier now with new technology and being able to access the weather to see what's going to happen in the coming days," Mr Dell said.
"The fisherman are keen to keep going and they've got the next generation - their kids are starting to take over the boats so hopefully we can keep it going for the long term.
"The fisherman donate their time and boats, if I wanted to charter four boats it would cost me about $160,000 for 10 days. They donate their time and expertise which is super important.
"And a big thank you to our sponsors that donate produce and money to make it possible."
