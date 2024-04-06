The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Not the place': Newstead residents taking unit approval to tribunal

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
April 7 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marion Avenue residents, Ewan Sweetnam, Dylan McLachlan, Anu Ganappattige, Thor Pedersen, Carolyn Abraham, Mirna Farias, Govind Jindal and Mary Swanson are against a proposal to build 12 units at the top of their cul-de-sac. Picture by Paul Scambler
Marion Avenue residents, Ewan Sweetnam, Dylan McLachlan, Anu Ganappattige, Thor Pedersen, Carolyn Abraham, Mirna Farias, Govind Jindal and Mary Swanson are against a proposal to build 12 units at the top of their cul-de-sac. Picture by Paul Scambler

Newstead residents have laid down a tribunal challenge after Launceston councillors approved a 12-unit development at the top of their cul-de-sac.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.