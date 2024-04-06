'Not the place': Newstead residents taking unit approval to tribunal

Newstead residents have laid down a tribunal challenge after Launceston councillors approved a 12-unit development at the top of their cul-de-sac.
They say the development at 44 Marion Avenue is out of place on the quiet residential street, and are in the process of appealing the City of Launceston council decision to the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
Govind Jindal, who was acting as group spokesman, said there were numerous problems with the proposal that should have been given further scrutiny.
"It's not going to be safe, given the steepness of the site," Mr Jindal said.
"There are no proper provisions for emergency services, the driveway is only one-way - they have to come back out the same way. That poses so much danger to everyone who is residing there.
"Look into people's perspectives. Come and have a look at how this place is, and then make a decision based not on the grounds of a plan on paper, but the actual livability of this place."
Council planning officers found the proposal to build two- and three storey- units on the lot complied with the planning scheme
Some matters like its impact on local traffic required discretionary approval, and councillors approved the development application on March 21.
The planning officers said many of the issues the residents raised were not relevant to the planning scheme.
Councillors Susie Cai, Danny Gibson and Tim Walker voted against approving the development as they held concerns the development was "borderline" and "flew too close to the wind".
Thor Pedersen, another resident, said the soil on the lot was likely to give way and cause a landslip owing to its composition, and there were concerns about the density and quality of the units slated to be built.
"It's an over-development," he said.
"Twelve jammed in is too much. If it was four to six, where people actually have room I don't think anyone would have objected.
"It's also not quality housing. Who would want to live so condensed and walk out your back door and look at a six meter high retaining wall going up the hill? There's nowhere for children to play. There's no footpath."
Council officers found the development complied with density rules, which are based on dividing the overall lot size by the number of dwellings.
In the case of the Marion Avenue proposal, the overall density was calculated as 402.75 square metres per dwelling, including an internal driveway - something Crs Walker and Cai said was misleading.
Mr Jindal said the residents were putting their faith in tribunal members, but would consider further legal challenges if the tribunal struck down the appeal.
"We only have hope and trust in the people who will sit [on the tribunal] to do their job properly," he said.
"If there's someone who thinks logically, and rationally, and consciously, they should be able to clearly see this is not the place for 12 units."
