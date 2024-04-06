Revheads gear up at first ever Lilydale Tavern Car Show

More than 50 cars and 15 motorbikes rolled into the Lilydale Tavern car park for the first ever Lilydale Tavern Car Show on Saturday April 6.
Organiser Sharni Hanstein said the turn out was ''way better'' than she thought.
''The support has been amazing, people were here waiting at 9 am this morning,'' she said.
''Everyone is talking about how great it is to see the town so busy - it's amazing what cars bring out.''
Ms Hanstein said she didn't know how many people would be interested in showcasing their cars and motorbikes at such a new event.
''Before the event started earlier today, the motorbike count was six - so I was a bit down in the dumps,'' she said.
''But they've rolled in which was great to see.''
Rob Canning from Lilydale entered his Indian motorcycle.
''My motorcycle is classed as a foundation bike, meaning it's from the first line of production when Polaris took over the brand,'' Mr Canning said.
''It was built in America more than 10 years ago, it has done 100,000 plus kilometres - I ride it everyday.''
Jeff Jackson from Launceston entered his 1966 Mustang.
''I work for the city council, I do lots of work in Lilydale - I was asked if i'd like to be involved,'' Mr Jackson said.
''It's been fully restored, we are travelling to Bathurst next year to feature it in the 60th anniversary of Mustang.
''The car has to travel 3000 kilometres to get there, so we've got to look after it.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.