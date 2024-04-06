Police put out call for witnesses to fatal Glenorchy crash

Police have appealed for any potential witnesses to a crash in Glenorchy that killed a 12-year-old boy on Friday, April 5 to come forward.
Emergency services were called to Main Road, near the Cosgrove High School shortly after 3pm following reports a pedestrian had been seriously injured in a crash.
The boy died at the scene, despite the efforts of paramedics.
The street was closed between Elick Road and Lampton Avenue until about 6.45pm while forensic crash investigators examined the scene.
This was the second serious crash this week, after a Ridgley man died in a two-vehicle crash on the Bass Highway near Exton on April 1.
The Glenorchy crash remains under investigation and any witnesses, or anybody who may have dash camera or CCTV footage is asked to come forward.
Information may be provided to police by calling 131 444, or by contacting Crime Stoppers Tasmania.
Information can be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously by phoning 1800 333 000, or by visiting crimestopperstas.com.au.
