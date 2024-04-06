Nepalese New Year parade hopes to instil culture in new generation

The streets of Launceston will be filled with dancing and music next Saturday, as Launceston's Nepalese community celebrates their New Year.
Nepali Society of Northern Tasmania vice president Bibek Khanal said as the Nepalese population in Tasmania was "skyrocketing", they wanted to pass the culture on to the newer generation in Launceston.
"Also, Australia being so multicultural, we want to be a part of that as well," Mr Bibek said.
He said visitors could expect to hear singing and Nepalese folk music played by traditional instruments.
"We just want to share our wishes and belongings among the Nepalese people and Australian communities on the same day," Mr Bibek said.
"Being far from the home country, we might be lacking that culture that we want to spread within our friends, family and society.
The Nepali Society celebrated Dashain with a parade in Launceston in 2022 which, in Hindu culture, celebrates the triumph of good over evil.
Mr Bibek said they were expecting around 300 people in the parade, but more to join in the festivities after at Civic Square.
"After the parade, we'll have the cultural program as well where people will perform, sing and dance so in and out there will be around 600 to 700 People in Civic Square," Mr Bibek said.
"We'll start at Civic Square at 11am, and the parade will start at 12pm going down Charles Street, and turning left towards Paterson Street between Charles and St John Streets and conclude to Civic Square.
The Nepalese New Year parade starts Saturday, April 13.
