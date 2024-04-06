Police recover $60k of stolen property, charge two in Longford

Tasmania Police have charged two people with multiple offences after a planned search operation recovered approximately $60,000 worth of stolen property from a Longford private residence yesterday.
Items including tools, electrical equipment, jewellery and a significant quantity of copper wire, were seized, all of which police believe were stolen during a series of burglaries across the Northern District since early March.
Police charged a 32-year-old Longford man and a 31-year-old Longford woman with multiple offences in relation to the operation.
The man was charged with aggravated burglary, burglary, stealing and unlawful possession of property, while the woman was charged with receiving stolen property, being in possession of stolen property and aggravated burglary.
He was bailed to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on May 15 and she was detained to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court yesterday.
Police said investigations into the burglaries are continuing, and urge anyone with information to contact 131 444, or anonymously with Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.
