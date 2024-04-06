The Examiner
Police recover $60k of stolen property, charge two in Longford

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated April 6 2024 - 4:00pm, first published 12:00pm
Police have charged two people with multiple offences after a search operation in Longford recovered $60,000 worth of stolen property. Picture supplied
Police have charged two people with multiple offences after a search operation in Longford recovered $60,000 worth of stolen property. Picture supplied

Tasmania Police have charged two people with multiple offences after a planned search operation recovered approximately $60,000 worth of stolen property from a Longford private residence yesterday.

