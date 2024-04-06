Blues recruit stars with goals during inaugural Heritage Cup football clash

Old Launcestonians have found themselves a player in recruit Max Neu.
He kicked four goals in their NTFA division one opening-round triumph against St Pats at Prospect Park.
His four majors were decisive as the Blues won the inaugural Heritage Cup clash 10.7 (67) to 6.7 (43).
The Cup acknowledges the almost century-long rivalry between the Saints and Blues.
OLs coach Laine Cleaver lauded Neu's debut.
"He has come from Hobart. Training is one thing but being in a game situation is a bit different. He was excellent and played across half-forward," he said.
Jacob Bonney was acknowledged as the Blues' best player for his work through the midfield while Jacob Perkins, Lachlan Cheek and Callum Harrison played well for St Pats.
Cleaver said the Blues rebounded off half-back well.
"We had a really good third quarter, it was a pretty even contest in terms of percentage of ball-use from both teams in the first half," he said.
"But then in the third quarter we got over them and gained a comfortable lead in the (slippery) conditions."
OLs kicked 3.6 to St Pats' 1.2 in the third stanza.
Meanwhile, Evandale won a 8.12 (60) to 8.9 (57) thriller against Meander Valley, East Coast edged out Bridport 9.6 (60) to 6.9 (45) and Old Scotch trounced UTAS Lions 20.18 (138) to 4.3 (27).
Perth and Lilydale had the bye.
