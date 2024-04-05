The Examiner
Young boy killed in Hobart vehicle crash

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated April 5 2024 - 5:45pm, first published 5:42pm
A 12 year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Main Road, Glenorchy on Friday afternoon, police have confirmed.

