Young boy killed in Hobart vehicle crash

A 12 year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Main Road, Glenorchy on Friday afternoon, police have confirmed.
Emergency services were called to the scene near Cosgrove High School shortly after 3pm, and despite their efforts, the boy passed away at the scene.
Forensics and crash investigators have arrived and are expected to continue investigations at the crash scene for some hours.
The vehicle driver was taken to Royal Hobart Hospital for mandatory blood testing.
Main Road Glenorchy remains closed between Elwick Road and Lampton Avenue.
More to follow.
