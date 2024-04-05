Weekly wrap: Launceston's rental property dilemma needs urgent action

G'day readers,
Prospective tenants and industry experts all say the rental market in Launceston presents significant challenges for those looking to rent. These challenges also affect the broader community.
We spoke to several people looking for a residential property to rent. Our readers and case studies all commented on expensive rents and the limited availability of suitable properties in Launceston.
This week, Hugh Bohane has done an excellent series of stories on this topic. Benedict Bartl, principal solicitor with the Tenants' Union of Tasmania, has echoed our readers claims and expressed genuine concern about the potential growth of short-stay accommodation across Tasmania, which could come at the expense of residential rental properties.
Let's talk about sex. Isabel Bird has done an enlightening series of yarns on why a desire to have healthy, happy and pleasurable sex is leading more Tasmanians to seek the support of a Launceston sexologist.
Aaron Smith tells us Labor MP Anita Dow has endorsed Dean Winter as the party's next leader following Rebecca White's resignation.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.