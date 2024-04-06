Is Dean Winter set to lead Labor into the future?

Dean Winter may be on the brink of taking the Labor leadership.
He confirmed he will nominate to lead the party following the resignation of Rebecca White in the wake of the March 23 election defeat, and as of yet, he has no other challengers.
Re-elected to his Franklin seat during the poll, Mr Winter also has the support of Braddon MHA Anita Dow.
Ms Dow, a member of the left faction of the party, may be enough to placate unions uncomfortable with Mr Winter, who hails from the right wing of the party.
Mr Winter's pre-selection before the 2021 election was one of the reasons that the Health and Community Sector Union de-linked from Labor that year.
HACSU had tried to block Mr Winter's entry into state politics, and only intervention from Labor's national executive allowed his pre-selection in Franklin.
Many of the state's most powerful unions would prefer to back a challenger such as former teacher Josh Willie, who has moved from the Legislative Council to contest in the seat of Clark in the House of Assembly.
But as of Friday afternoon, it was not clear whether he would nominate himself for the position.
Of the remaining potential contenders, only Michelle O'Byrne beat Mr Winter's primary vote.
She considered a tilt at the leadership in 2017, following the resignation of Bryan Green, but lacked sufficient support.
The Labor caucus votes on a new leader next week.
Unless another strong contender nominates, Mr Winter will be elected leader unopposed.
Mr Winter acknowledged that there was significant work to do in opposition before the party returned to government.
"As bad as this Liberal government has been, Tasmanians were not prepared to elect enough Labor members for us to govern," he said.
"We need to earn Tasmanians' trust again."
He suggested that voters did not understand what Labor stood for.
"Too many times over the past 12 months, I've been asked 'what does Labor stand for?
"Labor stands for creating good, well paid, safe and secure jobs that support families.
"That means we support Tasmanian industries and small businesses. It means we back sensible development and infrastructure investment."
Long tipped as having leadership aspirations, Mr Winter hails from the Labor Party's 'Right' faction, and could face a tough challenge from the left wing of the party.
