Police disqualify Devonport provisional driver speeding at twice the limit

Tasmania Police have disqualified a 21-year-old provisional driver from Devonport after catching him speeding twice the legal limit.
The man was detected travelling at 101 kilometres-per-hour in a 50km/h zone on Forth Road yesterday, April 4.
Police said that, as well as losing his licence, the driver has lost his car, six demerit points and is facing a $1,121 fine.
The disqualification is the latest in a string of fines and car clampings by Tasmania Police - many during the state's Easter period in which a number of young drivers were caught driving well in excess of the speed limit.
A Tasmania Police spokesperson said, while the Easter road safety blitz might have come to an end, their safety efforts had not.
"Our road policing officers are still targeting those offenders who put our community at risk, so if you're out and about this weekend, remember police are too," the spokesperson said.
