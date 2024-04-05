Anita Dow pledges 'full support' for Dean Winter's Labor leadership bid

Labor MP Anita Dow has endorsed Dean Winter as the party's next leader following Rebecca White's resignation.
Ms White stepped down from the role last week after Labor lost its third consecutive election under her leadership.
Although Ms Dow has been a lower house member since 2018, she said she was "comfortable and happy" in the deputy position.
"It's a role that I've enjoyed tremendously but I feel that there's a lot more work to do," she said.
Ms Dow gave her full support to Dean Winter, who polled second in Franklin behind Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff.
"I think he's the right person for the job at the right time in Tasmanian politics," she said.
"Dean is driven, he's well-connected in his community, and he's provided outstanding leadership for us."
In a press conference on April 5, Mr Winter emphasised staying the course of Labor's current policies.
He said there was "no division" within the party, with all members completely united going into the last election.
"That will continue to be the way that we approach things," he said.
"Having a very clear understanding of the direction that Labor and Tasmania needs to go in the future, I think makes me the right person for the job."
The former Kingsborough mayor said it was important that the party was prepared for another election.
"Jeremy Rockliff said he wouldn't do any deals and he's already trying to pull one off with Jacqui Lambie," he said.
"He's going to find it very difficult to govern in this circumstance and Tasmanian labor needs to be ready to govern after the next election."
