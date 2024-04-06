Playing the long game: Tasmania Labor's strategic dilemma after election loss

The fundamental goal of any political party is to govern, to have the power to implement policies its elected members believe will better society.
In Tasmania, however, the Labor Party's recent actions have left many bewildered, wondering if the party has lost sight of this core principle.
Tasmania Labor's decision to eschew forming a government and languish in opposition for what could be another four years raises serious questions about the party's priorities and strategic insight.
In the aftermath of the election, when opportunities for power were within reach, Labor powerbrokers chose to concede defeat to the Liberals before knowing the final seat count.
Rebecca White has electoral appeal; her vote in Lyons proves that. Despite a modest seat count on election night, she seemed to have a vision of a Labor minority government, which the party abruptly dismissed the following day.
But, was that decision proof of internal factional warfare, a loss of focus from the broader goal of defeating the Liberals and governing effectively? Was it conceding political relevance while the Liberals consolidated power unabated, a rub-my-belly moment?
Knockers say Labor is a party in disarray, riven by internal strife. But could the move to concede defeat at this election be Labor playing a long-game plan?
Perhaps failing to seize the opportunity to build a coalition with potential allies, such as the Jacqui Lambie Network, The Greens or independent candidates, speaks to some tactical foresight.
The implications of a strategic misstep are significant and far-reaching. Tasmania now faces the genuine possibility of an unstable coalition government plagued by internal strife and legislative gridlock.
Many political pundits say it won't be long before one of the Lambie Network MPs does to Ms Lambie what she did to Clive Palmer, making the parliament more unstable. Of course, the current Premier, Jeremy Rockliff, has the skills to navigate this new parliament. He is a man of calm nature and steely resolve. But the right flank of the Liberals is sharpening the knives and is ready to pounce, despite what its factional members might say publicly. Meanwhile, Labor remains in opposition, pushed to the fringes of governance by the voters' wishes.
Tasmania Labor finds itself at a crucial crossroads. The party must confront the reasons voters don't trust it to govern.
Labor must reaffirm its commitment to democratic values, ethics, and honesty. Failing to do so risks relegating the party to irrelevance.
Perhaps Tasmania Labor has gleaned valuable lessons from the Giddings government's demise and this electoral defeat. Labor's decision not to seek to govern in the minority with Greens and JLN could be its way of saying, "We've listened, we have learned, and whilst we are disappointed, we won't go against our word and attempt to govern in a rag-tag coalition."
It's a stark reminder of the importance of upholding democratic principles. Integrity in politics is essential. Labor committed to not working with the Greens; that could prove to be ultimately sensible, and maybe the long game is the one to play.
Craig Thomson is editor of The Examiner.
