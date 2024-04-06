Playing the long game: Tasmania Labor's strategic dilemma after election loss

Many political pundits say it won't be long before one of the Lambie Network MPs does to Ms Lambie what she did to Clive Palmer, making the parliament more unstable. Of course, the current Premier, Jeremy Rockliff, has the skills to navigate this new parliament. He is a man of calm nature and steely resolve. But the right flank of the Liberals is sharpening the knives and is ready to pounce, despite what its factional members might say publicly. Meanwhile, Labor remains in opposition, pushed to the fringes of governance by the voters' wishes.