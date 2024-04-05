'It's not about money, it's about giving people a beautiful experience.'

Seven years ago, Lydia Nettlefold bought a historic building in Evandale, which came with a big challenge.
Ms Nettlefold said The Clarendon Arms had operated as a licensed pub since 1847 and desperately ''needed restoration''.
''The nuts and bolts of the building were there, but a lot of work needed to be done -all the beautiful timberwork was painted over,'' Ms Nettlefold said.
''I stripped it all back to showcase the timber on the walls and the floorboards.''
Ms Nettlefold said she ''didn't want to modernise the space''.
''I wanted that old English pub feel,'' she said.
'In winter, people love it here; it's cosy and welcoming.''
The Clarendon Arms is a place where people can have a ''beautiful experience''.
''It was a lot of hard work establishing this place to what it is now,'' she said.
''But I made up my mind that this is what I wanted - I wouldn't be happy doing anything else.
'It's not about making money for me. It's about giving people a beautiful experience.
''When people say they love it here - it's worth all the work.''
The Clarendon Arms consists of multi dining rooms on both the lower and upper floors, and a large outdoor area.
''We can accommodate different demographics here,'' she said.
Ms Nettlefold said live music, a variety of events, including an annual winter solstice and art exhibitions utilise the space.
''We have an arrangement with Handmark Art Gallery in Hobart,'' she said.
''We have proper picture rails upstairs and a license, so we hang the artwork from Tasmanian artists.
''We end up with a very well curated exhibition - I love it.''
