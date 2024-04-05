The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'It's not about money, it's about giving people a beautiful experience.'

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
April 5 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Clarendon Arms in Evandale 2023. Picture by Paul Scambler
The Clarendon Arms in Evandale 2023. Picture by Paul Scambler

Seven years ago, Lydia Nettlefold bought a historic building in Evandale, which came with a big challenge.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.