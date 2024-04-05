Warrant issued after Branxholm man fails to attend court

A warrant was issued for the arrest of a Branxholm man who was sentenced last year to a two year community correction order when he did not appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Jacob Heatlie Johnston 21 previously pleaded not guilty to four counts of common assault, two counts of breach a police family violence order, a count of unlawfully setting fire to property and three counts of drive whilst not the holder of a driver licence.
He was due to face hearings on the charges.
Defence lawyer Lucy Flanagan told magistrate Simon Brown that she had no explanation for his non appearance.
Police prosecutor Ben Warren applied for a warrant which Mr Brown issued.
Last year Johnston was sentenced to a two year community correction order after pleading guilty to bestiality.
In November he was fined $2000 and disqualified from driving for two years after pleading guilty to drink driving and disqualified driving.
