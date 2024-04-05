The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Warrant issued after Branxholm man fails to attend court

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated April 5 2024 - 3:32pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Heatlie Johnston leaving the Launceston Magistrates Court last year Picture Nick Clark
Jacob Heatlie Johnston leaving the Launceston Magistrates Court last year Picture Nick Clark

A warrant was issued for the arrest of a Branxholm man who was sentenced last year to a two year community correction order when he did not appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.