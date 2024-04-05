Not guilty plea to Party in the Paddock drug trafficking charge

A 21-year-old man who allegedly trafficked in drugs at the Party in the Paddock music festival will face a trial in the Supreme Court in Launceston.
Zachary James Andjelkovic of George Town pleaded not guilty to a charge of trafficking in methylamphetamine and MDMA between February 1 and February 9 2024 at Carrick.
Magistrate Simon Brown committed him to appear on remand in the Supreme Court on June 3 2024.
Other counts of possessing a controlled drug, using a controlled drug, selling a controlled drug and supplying a controlled drug on February 9 at Carrick were adjourned indefinitely.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.