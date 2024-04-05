The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Made to 'feel like a criminal': Couple's fight to regain grandchildren

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
April 6 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sonia Harrex and Dion Russell had cared for their grndchildren for six years before they were removed by Child Safety Services in February. Picture by Ben Seeder
Sonia Harrex and Dion Russell had cared for their grndchildren for six years before they were removed by Child Safety Services in February. Picture by Ben Seeder

A Tasmanian couple are fighting to regain custody of their three grandchildren after their removal earlier this year by the Child Safety Service.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.