Made to 'feel like a criminal': Couple's fight to regain grandchildren

A Tasmanian couple are fighting to regain custody of their three grandchildren after their removal earlier this year by the Child Safety Service.
Sonia Harrex and Dion Russell were granted care of the children from 2018, after CSS removed them from the custody of their mother, Ms Harrex's daughter, due to welfare concerns.
But CSS intervened again in February and removed all three children from the couple's care after police were called to their New Norfolk property over Christmas.
Mr Russell said he called the police after Ms Harrex assaulted him during a family disagreement, but Ms Harrex later said the incident had been the result of an adverse reaction to her menopausal medication, Sertraline.
Police issued her a family violence order not to 'stalk' Mr Russell or threaten, abuse or assault him.
Weeks later, Child Safety Services sent the couple a letter stating that a 'Welfare Concern' had been submitted, and that the children would be housed with a foster parent.
The couple have now taken legal action seeking a revocation of that order, and the return of their grandchildren.
In the Hobart Magistrates Court on Friday, Mr Russell compared the actions of the Child Safety Service to "Communist China", suggesting CSS had exceeded its authority in removing his grandchildren in a case not involving any abuse of minors.
Ms Harrex said the once-per-week supervised visits with her grandchildren made her "feel like a criminal".
"I'm not a drunk or a junkie, I just want my babies back," she said outside court.
The grandchildren are aged between two and six, and all have special needs.
In court, Ms Harrex and Mr Russell, who represented themselves, tendered a letter from their GP, Dr James Green, who wrote that Ms Harrex's behaviour over Christmas was "completely out of character".
He wrote that Ms Harrex had been prescribed menopausal medication Sertraline in December.
"The timeline [of the incident] correlates to it being an adverse reaction to the Sertraline."
"This is an accepted side-effect of this medication ... [and] upon ceasing this medication, this behaviour has not continued."
Both Ms Harrex and Mr Russell claimed they have no criminal records and no history of violence against children.
Police Prosecutor Melanie Baker opposed the application to revoke, saying that the incident in December was "not the first time that you have come to the attention of police" in a family violence context.
She also said there were other concerns about the couple's suitability as kinship carers.
According to a "Danger Statement" from CSS, safety officers were also concerned about Mr Russell's ability to provide a primary care role, and the pressure that this would put on Ms Harrex.
Magistrate Marica Duvnjak said she was not prepared to revoke the order and unite the pair with their grandchildren yet, and said a hearing would be set for later in the year.
"If you can show further attempts are being made by you to deal with these concerns, that might put you in better position to convince the prosecutor or me for this order should be watered down or removed entirely," she said.
Outside court, Ms Harrex said that the history of family violence referred to by Ms Baker was one incident nine years prior.
She claimed that she does not have relationship troubles with her partner, and that her house is a safe and clean environment for the children.
A spokesperson for the Department of Education Children and Young People declined to comment.
