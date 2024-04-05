Choir to raise mental health awareness through 'the joy of singing'

Break O'Day residents have been called on to raise mental health awareness through the power of music.
The town's community choir launched a campaign this week to find would-be vocalists from across the region for a film project.
With One Voice Break O'Day will record a series of videos for social media to promote "the joy of singing".
Choir conductor Lila Meleisea said the initiative was all about connecting with others.
"The beauty of singing is that you can have different beliefs, religions or politics but when you come together and sing as a group, you experience unity," she said.
"All of a sudden you're sharing that one thing in common which is creating music together."
Ms Meleisea added that there were both social and physiological benefits to singing in a group.
"If you're worried or stressed or have low self-esteem and want to be self-confident when using your voice, then singing is a way that you can actually do that," she said.
"So basically on all levels it really can support mental wellness."
The program comes after the community choir secured a grant from the Mental Health Council of Tasmania through its national disasters fund.
The Break O'Day branch was made eligible following the recent fires and floods that hit the area.
Ms Meleisea said it was a "fun, non-threatening way" to engage in music.
"Everyone is welcome in a community choir," she said.
"If you think you can't sing, it actually doesn't really matter. There's no pressure and no expectations."
Participants can be filmed singing for 30-90 seconds or they can send in their own videos.
They'll be published online from the start of May, with all of the films to be showcased at a function later in the month.
To submit a video, contact Lila Meleisea on 0477 436 700 or at lila@expressiveart.com.au before April 15.
