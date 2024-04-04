Winter confirms Labor leadership tilt following White resignation

Dean Winter has confirmed he will nominate to lead the Labor party following the resignation of Rebecca White in the wake of the March 23 election defeat.
Mr Winter, who was re-elected to his Franklin seat during the poll, said he has the support of Braddon MHA Anita Dow, who he will support as deputy leader.
Mr Winter acknowledged that there was significant work to do in opposition before the party returned to government.
"As bad as this Liberal government has been, Tasmanians were not prepared to elect enough Labor members for us to govern," he said.
"We need to earn Tasmanians' trust again."
He suggested that voters did not understand what Labor stood for.
"Too many times over the past 12 months, I've been asked 'what does Labor stand for?
"Labor stands for creating good, well paid, safe and secure jobs that support families.
"That means we support Tasmanian industries and small businesses. It means we back sensible development and infrastructure investment."
The Labor caucus is expected to meet next week to decide the leadership.
Long tipped as having leadership aspirations, Mr Winter hails from the Labor Party's 'Right' faction, and could face a tough challenge from the left wing of the party.
Many of the state's most powerful unions are more likely to back a challenger from the left of the party, such as former teacher Josh Willie, who has moved from the Legislative Council to contest in the seat of Clark in the House of Assembly.
As of yesterday, he was likely to take Labor's second seat there, after Ella Haddad.
In 2021, the state's top union, the Health and Community Sector Union, dropped its support for the party, partly because of its opposition to the pre-selection of Mr Winter and the failure of Ms White to accept former leader David O'Byrne back into her parliamentary ranks.
Mr Willie has not yet nominated to contest the leadership, but pundits have previously suggested that he might make a move. However, other media reported on Friday that he had decided not to nominate for the leadership.
Mr Willie has been contacted for comment.
Mr Winter said under his leadership, Labor would "do everything we can to ensure having a good job enables Tasmanians to own a home and manage the cost of living".
"And it means we recognise the workers who keep our essential public services going."
He acknowledged his predecessor's achievements, suggesting that her work "over the past two years has led to the demise of majority Liberal government".
He also took a swipe at the Liberal minority government being "desperately" formed by Jeremy Rockliff.
"As he said himself, 'minority government is destabilising, it destroys confidence, it is bad for our state and it is bad for Tasmanians'".
"And he's right: nearly 5,000 jobs have been lost in Tasmania since May 2023, when the Liberals first started governing in minority."
