The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Winter confirms Labor leadership tilt following White resignation

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated April 5 2024 - 1:15pm, first published 8:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Franklin MHA Dean Winter has confirmed he will nominate to contest the Labor leadership. File picture
Franklin MHA Dean Winter has confirmed he will nominate to contest the Labor leadership. File picture

Dean Winter has confirmed he will nominate to lead the Labor party following the resignation of Rebecca White in the wake of the March 23 election defeat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.