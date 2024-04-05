Northern Police and staff to receive commissioner's and national medals

More than 150 Tasmania Police and Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management staff will be recognised for their lengthy careers and dedications with medals and awards at upcoming ceremonies across the state this month.
The retired and current staff - many from the state's north - will receive National Medals, National Police Service Medals, Commissioner's Medals and clasps at this year's Medals and Awards Ceremonies.
Commendations have already been presented to Southern recipients in Hobart ceremony on Friday, with Northern presentations to be held in Burnie and Launceston early next week.
Of the 159 recipients statewide, 64 will receive Commissioner's Medals, with 10 of those coming from Northern regions.
A few of the individuals and groups being recognised with awards include the likes of Bicheno Surf Life Saving Club, retired Police Sergeant Terrence Reaney, and 30-year Police veteran Sergeant Dale Cook.
The Surf Lifesaving Club will receive a Commissioner's Certificate of Appreciation in "recognition of their outstanding commitment, dedication and professionalism" during a successful search and rescue operation for two divers off the coast of Bicheno in June 2023.
A National Medal third clasp, for 45 years of service, will be presented to Sergeant Reaney; while Sergeant Cook will receive a Commissioners Medal Second Clasp.
And for the first time, the awards have nominated an Investigator of the Year, which was announced during the Southern ceremony.
The award acknowledges the efforts of individuals who have gone above and beyond in unravelling the intricacies of complex cases, bringing closure to victims, and instilling public confidence.
The inaugural winner, Detective Senior Constable Melanie Nichols from the Serious Organised Crime Unit, was recognised for "her positive outcomes through exceptional investigative skills, continually demonstrated through her involvement in drug, firearm, and serious crime investigations in 2023".
Commissioner Donna Adams paid tribute to the recipients, saying the medals were a chance to thank police officers and State Service employees - and the families and friends who support them - for their commitment to keeping the Tasmanian community safe.
"Medals and awards are issued to members who have demonstrated a consistently high standard of work performance, along with demonstration of unequivocally high standards of personal and professional conduct," Commissioner Adams said.
"It's these people who provide an invaluable contribution to our mission to keep our communities safe."
