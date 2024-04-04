Magistrate's wry warning to stalker's unusual query about imprisonment

A South Launceston man recently jailed for 18 months for stalking and bullying a married woman received a further two-month suspended sentence when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Andrew Philip Springer 48, pleaded guilty to a count of emotional abuse or intimidation and a count of breaching a family violence order after receiving a sentence indication from magistrate Evan Hughes.
Mr Hughes indicated to Springer that if he pleaded guilty, he would receive a suspended jail sentence, which would be cumulative to a nine-month suspended sentence he received recently in the Supreme Court as part of a total 18-month order.
He said Springer had a poor history of family violence, having received an eight-month suspended sentence in November 2020, which was activated in December 2022.
He received a further five months jail term and then the 18-month sentence handed down in March 2023.
Mr Hughes said Springer ought to have known that the messages he sent the complainant would cause emotional harm.
He said the overarching aim of any further sentence was to ensure that Stringer remained compliant with the law.
He said that if he was placed on a further suspended sentence, he would face significant and severe consequences if he offended again.
Mr Hughes told Springer that the two-month jail sentence was suspended for two years on the condition that he commit no offence punishable by imprisonment.
"Mr Springer, I should advise you that if you committed any offence within two years of your release from custody, you could be required to serve the suspended sentence," Mr Hughes said.
Mr Springer, who appeared via video from Risdon Prison, stood and said: "Your Honour, where can I find a list of offences punishable by imprisonment."
Mr Hughes replied: "Mr Springer, there are many offences punishable by imprisonment, and you would be better advised to avoid any of them rather than pick and choose which one to commit."
