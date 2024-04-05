The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'We need to do everything we can to boost the housing supply': Nic Street

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
Updated April 5 2024 - 12:08pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Housing and Construction, Nic Street. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Minister for Housing and Construction, Nic Street. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Minister for Housing and Construction Nic Street says the state government recognises it needs to "do everything we can to boost housing supply."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.