'We need to do everything we can to boost the housing supply': Nic Street

Minister for Housing and Construction Nic Street says the state government recognises it needs to "do everything we can to boost housing supply."
"The Liberal Government recognise that we need to encourage the building of hundreds of homes for Tasmanians right across the state," he said.
Mr Street referred to The Liberal Party's "2030 Strong Plan", which promises to increase supply within the rental market immediately.
This plan proposes to abolish stamp duty for first-home buyers for houses up to $750,000 and allowing pets in rentals.
It also proposes that there will be no land tax for property owners who build to rent or switch a short-stay to a long-term rental.
"The Private Rental Incentive Scheme will be boosted by 200 homes, unlocking more affordable rentals," Mr Street said.
During the election campaign, The Liberal Party announced its $35 million Homes Faster! Fund, which it says is its next step in addressing the housing supply.
"We are committed to delivering hundreds more houses, apartments and units over the next two years," Mr Street said.
The Liberal Party's Homes Faster! fund vows to expand the MyHome program, which aims to allow Tasmanians to own their own homes with a deposit of two per cent by lifting the income limits by 25 per cent to $135,475.
It also pledges to cut stamp duty in half for two years when Tasmanians buy a new apartment or unit off the plan or under construction up to $750,000.
"Incentivising more high-density units in crucial development areas with $10,000 payments per unit for developers up to 50 units and incentivising more medium density units and apartments through short-term interest-free loans of up to $1 million to assist with early headworks charges, " Mr Street said.
These initiatives are in addition to The Liberal Party's housing supply target of delivering 10,000 more social and affordable homes and units by 2032 to "meet the housing needs of all Tasmanians, including youth, the elderly, those living with a disability, men, women, and families."
The Examiner asked Nic Street to respond to our readers' allegations about landlord price gouging.
He said, "The Residential Tenancy Act sets out minimum standards for rental properties and includes the ability to request a review from the Commissioner if the tenant believes the increase is unreasonable."
