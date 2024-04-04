How a dream inspired a new gallery in Longford, and its first exhibition

When Paul Kenny first moved to Longford, he dreamt that he owned a long, rectangular room with walls dotted with art.
The dream came true and now his gallery on Marlborough Street is having its first ever show - one with its own kind of serendipity.
Mr Kenny, who opened Longford's newest exhibition space, the South Esk Art Gallery, late last year, launched his first exhibition, Blue Wren, on Thursday - a show brimming with works depicting one of the state's most beautiful birds.
The exhibition hosts paintings, multimedia pieces, photographs and even framed poems from Tasmanians - like Riverside's Lynne Hutchins and her pastel pencil piece What is she talking about? - and from out-of-staters in New South Wales and Victoria, all in a love-letter to the wren.
Mr Kenny had opened the South Esk Gallery in October last year with a general exhibition and, after a few months of thought, decided the space's next show needed a theme to reflect his new home.
"I came up with the idea for this exhibition when I was sitting in our new home in Longford," Mr Kenny said.
"I'd bought a new cup which had a blue wren on it - a bird I love - when a blue wren settled down on the kitchen windowsill that I was looking at.
"It felt like a perfect second exhibition for the gallery's second show."
Many of the artworks in the space have that kitchen windowsill feel: Natalie Campbell of Legana's work Birds on Tap depicts two wrens - a male and female - perched on a dripping garden tap.
But the exhibition isn't just home to paintings or sketches, with plenty of poems abounding and even copies of Tasmanian writer Claire Van Ryn's book The Secrets of the Huon Wren, which she'll sign at a Saturday, April 20, event.
Mr Kenny said he opened the South Esk Gallery as a way for him and his wife, Julie - who both moved from Sydney - to interact with the local art scene and also provide a space for local artists to display their works on a regular basis.
"I'm hoping this can be a space where creatives can pursue their work," he said.
The South Esk Gallery's Blue Wren exhibition will run until the end of April at 3 Marlborough Street, Longford.
