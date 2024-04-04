Beaconsfield Mine hero Brant Webb faces assault allegations in court

Bad blood between Beaconsfield mine hero Brant Webb and a man who has accused him of assault intruded into court proceedings at the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Brant George Webb 54 has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault alleged by Beaconsfield man Brian Skeel on February 9 2022.
During a cross examination of Mr Skeel by Mr Webb's defence lawyer James Kitto Mr Webb exclaimed: "You're under oath mate".
Mr Skeel complained that Mr Webb was sniggering during the cross examination prompting magistrate Evan Hughes to warn Mr Webb to be less vocal.
The court heard a history of bad blood between the two men since Mr Webb undertook some building work for Mr Skeel.
Mr Kitto cross examined Mr Skeel about up to 50 Facebook posts that he suggested had defamed Mr Webb after the work was done.
He denied that he had done the Facebook posts saying they had been done by his partner.
Mr Kitto asked Mr Skeel about a restraining order taken out by Mr Webb against Mr Skeel on February 12 2021.
The order was due to lapse the day after the alleged assaults.
Mr Kitto cross examined Mr Skeel about an allegation that Mr Skeel's partner spat on Mr Webb in the months before the alleged assaults.
"She spat on Mr Webb?," Mr Kitto suggested.
"She didn't spit, sometimes she is a bit loose with her saliva," Mr Skeel said.
"The saliva landed on Mr Webb?," Mr Kitto asked.
"What's that got to do with me?," Mr Skeel responded.
Mr Skeel, who told the court he suffered from multiple sclerosis, gave evidence that he drove out of the Thirsty Camel bottle shop in Beaconsfield and past a service station near the road to Greens Beach.
He said he heard almighty yelling and screaming.
He stopped his car because he thought there might have been an accident.
Mr Skeel said Mr Webb punched the driver's side window of his car which was partly down.
He said a punch connected with the right side of his face through the gap.
Mr Skeel said that he got out of the car and shortly after Mr Webb punched him below the right shoulder blade.
Mr Kitto suggested that Mr Skeel had no business stopping because there was a restraint order in place.
"You saw exactly who it was and thought you would have it out with him?," Mr Kitto asked.
Mr Skeel said he stopped because he thought there was an accident.
Mr Kitto asked Mr Skeel whether his partner had threatened Mr Webb by saying "your day is coming and you'll get yours and so will your family."
"This is about Mrs Skeel," he replied.
"You were standing behind her," Mr Kitto suggested.
"I was sitting in the car, it's just ridiculous," Mr Skeel said.
Mr Skeel said he had posted on Facebook twice about Mr Webb
He denied a suggestion from Mr Kitto that he punched his fist into his hand very time he saw Mr Webb.
"You're clutching at straws," Mr Skeel said.
In re-examination by police prosecutor Anne Knox Mr Skeel said he should have put a restraining order application in first [before Mr Webb].
He said Mr Webb refused to sit in the same room during mediation before the restraint order was made.
Mr Hughes adjourned the case until May 9 2024 - 18 years to the day since Mr Webb and fellow miner Todd Russell were freed from the collapsed mine after 14 days underground.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.