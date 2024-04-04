'Strong contest': North Launceston coming up against 'premiership favourite'

After making a strong first impression last week, North Launceston are ready for another stiff challenge in Lauderdale.
The Northern Bombers produced a massive 162-point win over Launceston to be sitting atop the Tasmanian State League ladder with a percentage of 3340, while their upcoming opponents were defeated.
Inaccurate kicking and an injury to reigning Alistair Lynch Medallist Sam Siggins hindered the Southern Bombers, who will host this weekend's clash.
"We're really excited for the challenge. All of the media hype has been about how well they've recruited and how they're the premiership favourite and how they're set up for a big year," North Launceston coach Adrian Smith said.
"It's a really good opportunity to make a statement and see where we are at in the competition going forward."
Siggins' hamstring injury, which coach Allen Christensen hoped to be a two-to-four week one, joins a growing list of concerns for the home side.
Christensen himself is on the sidelines with a knee but is aiming to play a half in the development league next week alongside fellow former AFL-listed player Josh McGuinness (groin).
Recruit Jordan Lane is also out, while Michael Blackburn and Harry Richmond both won't suit up for this weekend's clash.
However, it's still a dangerous clash for the visitors, with Smith explaining that Lauderdale is "always a tough trip".
"It's a really interesting place to play footy - the ground is smaller, the crowd almost feels like they're on top of you and the weather conditions are difficult," he said.
"You always get a really tough, strong, hard contest down there and that's what makes Lauderdale so tough and that's why it's a challenge.
"It's different to what we are used to in terms of playing on the wide open spaces of UTAS, so it's a little bit of a different game mindset and for us, that's what we relish."
In holding Launceston goalless on Good Friday, North Launceston's strong brand of defence was on full show.
The likes of Fletcher Bennett, Theo Ives and Harry Bayles impressed, which pleased Smith as defence was North's main priority after the Christmas break.
"We've got some really good vision and some really good looks at that this week and we've continued to refine our team defence and what it looks like to keep the ground safe for us," he said.
"Obviously, we've gone to work on some of our contest work to make sure that's at the standard we need to have to try and get the game on our terms."
