Future-proofing an icon: Refurbishments and milestones in store for Theatre North

Theatre North - the non-profit manager of the Princess Theatre and Earl Arts Centre - has exciting developments in store this year.
When Theatre North was incorporated back in 1994, it fulfilled an important cultural role that was missing in Northern Tasmania.
"There was so much wonderful work coming into Tasmania, but...northern audiences just weren't getting the opportunity to see professional performing arts," Theatre North general manager Mandy Shepherd said.
"Theatre North evolved from that need," Ms Shepherd said.
Committee president Sarah Courtney - entering her second year in the role - said she is excited to be able to give back to the community.
"The Princess Theatre, along with the Earl Arts theatre, sees about 90,000 people come through it each year to see productions," she said.
"The outreach we have into the community to be able to bring arts and cultural events is extraordinary."
The organisation will celebrate its 30 year anniversary in October this year, and the Princess Theatre is set to undergo refurbishments that stem from the City of Launceston's initiative.
"The expectations of our society have changed over the years, not only since this place was built in 1911, but just over the more recent decades," Ms Shepherd said.
"It's no longer acceptable for people to say, 'look, it's an old venue, I'm sorry, it just is what it is'," she said.
"I think the refurbishments that are coming up are going to future-proof this beautiful venue for generations to come."
Ms Courtney and Ms Shepherd said improving the venue's accessibility is exciting and necessary.
"We know that many of the facilities are really out of date, particularly for things like disability access, making sure that areas are safe and welcoming," Ms Courtney said.
"At the moment, it's really difficult for any performer with any kind of physical disability to get in through the back door and down the steps and into the bathrooms, so it's quite restrictive in that way," Ms Shepherd said.
"Same for our audiences; out the front, there are a lot of stairs, having access to the circle, having access to the dressing rooms, facilitating a more welcoming and open use of the venue is really important," she said.
With an interesting mishmash of architectural history behind it, Ms Shepherd said the refurbishments will recognise and respect the heritage of the venue while making it more welcoming and accessible.
She called the temporary closure of the theatre during the refurbishments "inevitable" but said it is also a great opportunity "to engage with more people and more organisations to keep our performing arts alive during the period of closure".
During that time, Theatre North will look to other venues in Northern Tasmania to host events and programs.
"What we're going to be doing is looking at how we can activate other spaces around the city to make sure that we can continue to provide content for our audiences, but also to make sure that artists still have the opportunity to perform when this theatre is dark during the redevelopment," Ms Courtney said.
Ms Courtney said Arts Tasmania has committed to four years of funding, which provides the opportunity for Theatre North to work with local companies and emerging artists, as well as international acts and events.
"People can get the opportunity that they might not otherwise have in a regional area," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.