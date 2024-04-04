FEW people would disagree that the Cataract Gorge's chairlift infrastructure is overdue for an upgrade after fifty years. The issue is in what that upgrade will involve. Although old-fashioned, the current structure is a talking point for locals and tourists, who value its distinctive quirkiness and the fact its footprint and machinery are relatively quiet and unobtrusive for those walking beneath it. It's to be hoped that any planned 'more modern and accessible expectations', will not include bigger, bulkier and enclosed gondola or cable-car infrastructure. These would inevitably involve a greater footprint that will be noisier, more visible and far more intrusive on a public space that's valued for its peaceful serenity. Such significant changes would also be highly likely to face opposition from concerned locals - and tourists - who are passionate about the Gorge, and who value it for its ambient qualities that have helped ensure our unique Gorge park is one of the most visited spots in Tasmania.
Anne Layton-Bennett, SWAN BAY
RATHER than play on, the Labor Party took their electoral bat and ball and went home!
It had the opportunity to team up with other players on the block and continue playing. Being on the sidelines, it can only watch while the other parties remain in a game that requires a level of give and take which has eluded it.
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
INTERESTING that Launceston City Council seems to be worried about overshadowing a public place (The Examiner, March 28) with a warning on the TAFE redevelopment.
However, if the development happens to overshadow a private residence they have no sympathy at all, even, it seems, for a fellow Councillor namely Susie Cai.
Pity an outsider who wishes to protect their own amenities.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
I WISH to express my concern regarding a recent letter to the Editor by Equality Tasmania which criticises journalist Ben Seeder.
In a democratic society, free speech is not only a fundamental right but also underpins our democracy. It must be said that regarding the impact of gender ideology, women and children have borne the brunt of this worldwide and when they are compelled to voice their concerns, the reaction by the trans rights activists is to silence and intimidate. I have seen this firsthand after attending the Let Women Speak event in Hobart last year. We must protect and uphold this right to voice our opinions, while also ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals, including women and children.
I believe it is important to clarify that protecting women and children against harm is not hate speech. Rather, it is a necessary step towards creating a more "inclusive" and equitable society. By advocating for the rights of women and children and addressing the challenges they face, we are promoting equal opportunities and fostering an environment where everyone can thrive.
In the cancel culture climate of today, I would like to thank Ben Seeder for having the tenacity and bravery to put pen to paper and publicly draw attention to this issue.
Cassandra Colefax, West Moonah
JACKJUMPERS v Melbourne United: Champion Team v Team of Champions!
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
T'S bloody disappointing to discover that on acquiring Pyengana Milk from Tasfoods, that Bega will be discontinuing Pyengana's non-homogenised milk, and also changing its distinctive packaging to be the same as every other milk label. There really is no longer any point of difference, other than a paper label on the carton, to differentiate Pyengana Milk from the plethora of other milk labels. Can we even be confident that what's in the carton actually comes from the Pyengana region?
Poor show Tasfoods. I thought you were supposed to be promoting our local products, not selling them. I doubt the original owners are happy either. You've lost me.
Michael Morris, Longford
NOT so much of a network since Tammy Tyrrell went independent. Just wait for state members to fracture and make a fool of Rockliff.
Mick Robinson, Beauty Point
IF THE Jacqui Lambie Network joins the Liberal Minority Government, like the Labor joined The Greens, to form a majority government there's a good chance she can kiss her Tasmanian vote goodbye. Look what it did for Labor.
Allan Slater, Ravenswood
