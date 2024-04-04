FEW people would disagree that the Cataract Gorge's chairlift infrastructure is overdue for an upgrade after fifty years. The issue is in what that upgrade will involve. Although old-fashioned, the current structure is a talking point for locals and tourists, who value its distinctive quirkiness and the fact its footprint and machinery are relatively quiet and unobtrusive for those walking beneath it. It's to be hoped that any planned 'more modern and accessible expectations', will not include bigger, bulkier and enclosed gondola or cable-car infrastructure. These would inevitably involve a greater footprint that will be noisier, more visible and far more intrusive on a public space that's valued for its peaceful serenity. Such significant changes would also be highly likely to face opposition from concerned locals - and tourists - who are passionate about the Gorge, and who value it for its ambient qualities that have helped ensure our unique Gorge park is one of the most visited spots in Tasmania.