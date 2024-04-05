The rental market in Launceston needs significant and swift changes

Prospective tenants and industry experts all say the rental market in Launceston presents significant challenges for those looking to rent. These challenges also affect the broader community.
We spoke to several people looking for a residential property to rent. Our readers and case studies all commented on expensive rents and the limited availability of suitable properties in Launceston. They all mentioned the invasive questioning and lack of protection of renters' personal information in rental applications. Benedict Bartl, principal solicitor with the Tenants' Union of Tasmania, agreed these practices need to change. Such practices violate privacy, perpetuate discrimination, and undermine trust in the rental process.
The concerns raised by Examiner readers commenting on our recent articles reflect the harsh reality many Launceston renters face.
The people we spoke with were all employed; imagine how hard it must be to find a rental in Launceston for the unemployed, casual workers, students, and vulnerable people like those on disability pensions.
The fear of rent hikes upon lease renewal further compounds the anxiety of tenants struggling to make ends meet.
The presence of vacant properties in Launceston exacerbates the issue. There is evidence Launceston properties are left unoccupied for extended periods, which adds strain to an already stretched rental market.
If owners made these homes available to rent, it might ease the problem. One homeless person I spoke with said many people sleeping rough in Launceston are aware of these empty properties, and with winter approaching, the temptation to squat in them could prove too much for some. That causes an entirely different problem that would be difficult to deal with.
To address these pressing concerns, immediate action is required from the state and federal governments, property owners and real estate agents.
Standardised rental application forms and stricter regulations to safeguard renters' personal information are essential steps toward ensuring fair and transparent rental processes.
Measures to increase the supply of rental properties and discourage the hoarding of vacant homes are crucial.
Incentivising property owners to convert short-stay accommodations into long-term rentals would immediately impact the housing shortage and help mitigate rent increases.
The Albanese federal government's initiatives, including funding for new rental homes and housing support programs, are promising steps toward addressing the housing crisis.
The Rockliff state government's proposals to abolish stamp duty for first-home buyers, allow pets in rentals, and incentivise property owners to provide long-term rentals are commendable.
Ultimately, a collaborative effort between all three levels of government, the tenant union, landlords and multiple house owners, is needed to create a rental market that is fair, inclusive, and sustainable for all residents of Launceston and nationally.
Failure to address these issues swiftly will only amplify housing insecurity and broaden the gap between those who can afford housing and those left struggling on the margins.
Craig Thomson is the editor of The Examiner.
