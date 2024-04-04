What did Launceston's week look like following a 162-point loss?

Recovering from a goalless start to the season against a cross-town rival is never going to be easy.
However, Launceston's players have been ready to take on the challenge after going down to North Launceston 24.23 (167) to 0.5 (5) on Good Friday.
Coach Mitch Thorp said the full team were prepared to train Easter Monday as they prepare to battle reigning premiers Kingborough this weekend.
"We certainly needed to get the balance right this week of making sure we nurtured and cared for the players," he said.
"It was a baptism of fire, really, we obviously had a lot of boys come into the club that have played senior footy before but haven't played at State League level.
"To North's credit, they did a lot right and we just couldn't get the ball back off them."
Education was at the forefront of the eight-day break for the Blues as they look to bring the fundamentals of football.
Thorp wants a positive attitude and strong effort while facing the Tigers, who started their season with a 59-point win against North Hobart.
"The games don't get any easier, North [Launceston] are a really organised side and you could argue the Tigers are even better," he said.
"So the challenge is certainly in front of us but we've got to go take care of our role in the game and getting the fundamental parts right.
"It's probably a little bit of irrelevant of who we play and more important on the brand and style and application to task that we have."
Injuries to young guns Jess Bula and Avery Thomas have forced changes to the Blues' line-up, however they won't be the only ones.
"We'll have a couple of omissions, when you have a performance like that - you need to have a clear statement on what's acceptable and what's not," Thorp said.
