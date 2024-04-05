Traditional family fun fair welcomes all Advertising Feature

A recent water-bombing challenge was a fun lead-up to the upcoming Family Fun Fair. Picture supplied

Teacup rides, live music, games, stalls, and more - all the classic fair fun is returning to the Uniting AgeWell Newnham Community, Aldersgate Village.

On Saturday, April 13 the adventure-loving residents are holding a Family Fun Fair complete with rides, food and coffee, and entertainment such as the Rural Youth's dog-jumping show.



Let the traditional activities take you on a nostalgic trip down memory lane.



This has certainly been the case for the residents, who conjured up the plan after reminiscing about carnivals they had attended during their childhood.

Before long, the fair was being organised, and is soon to be open to the whole community.



"We decided to bring the fair to the residents and welcome everyone to our beautiful grounds," said Audette Groenewold, residential services manager.



"The residents are whole-heartedly looking forward to connecting with the community and sharing the joy of a fair."



The enthusiasm has since grown to attract the residents from the adjoining Independent Living Village, who are excited to jump on the bandwagon and host Devonshire tea and a sausage sizzle.

"We put the call out to residents' families and friends and so many of them have donated wonderful bric-a-brac for sale at the stalls, including chopping boards made out of gorgeous Tasmanian wood," Ms Groenewold said.



"Home-knitted items are up for sale, there are also jams and preserves on offer, as well as traditional popcorn and fairy floss."

ENDLESS FUN

The Aldersgate Village residents are no strangers to a good time.

Everyone is still laughing about the recent Great Water Balloon Challenge where residents threw 1,300 water bombs at staff who were game enough to see if they could dodge being pelted.



Last week they held a Blue Light Disco with a DJ, disco lights and a bubble machine, which proved to be a night to remember.



A few months earlier, residents enjoyed a pop-up performance by the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra in their lounge room.



Everyone dressed up to the nines, and after the performance the musicians joined the residents for a sumptuous afternoon tea of sweet and savoury delicacies - champagne included!

The Family Fun Fair is expected to channel this same infectious energy. It's going to be rip-roaring fun. Events at Aldersgate Village always are.



Entry is by gold coin donation, and all the funds raised from the stalls and the rides (which are cash only) will go to the "fun fund", to put towards even more outings and activities for the residents.