Have you ever wanted to direct your own drag cabaret? Now you can

A choose-your-own-adventure comedy drag-cabaret, where the audience decides how the show goes, is getting set for its Tasmanian debut.
It's Up To You: Tash York, Tash York! - a show helmed by award-winning drag performer and self-titled Australian "trash queen" Tash York - will premiere at The Royal Oak on April 12.
The cabaret tasks its audience with deciding the songs, and the genre, of its performance, as well as the costumes Tash wears - and even how much the drag queen drinks throughout.
"It's an evening of absolute (organised) chaos," said York, who performed to sold-out audiences at Perth Fringe World, Adelaide Fringe, Edinburgh Fringe and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.
The Apple Isle debut will be musically directed by Launceston's own David Butler, who joins fellow performer and violinist Vivian Fonteyn as Tash York's 'Red, Red Wines' - the event's backing vocalists and musical performers.
The show has performed to rave reviews at the Perth Fringe - and during a regular season in Melbourne - and Butler said the team were excited to bring the fun to The Royal Oak.
"The Tasmanian arts scene is something that I am both incredibly grateful for but also immensely proud of," said Butler, who performs on keyboard in It's Up To You as his drag alter ego, the "fabulous" Peppy Smears.
"I am so proud of where I grew up and the rich artistic foundation that was provided to springboard me into my career.
"I am beyond thrilled to be able to bring Tash York and her Red, Red Wines to my hometown, and really hope to see some familiar faces there!"
It's Up To You: Tash York, Tash York! will make its Tasmanian debut on Friday, April 12, at the Royal Oak Hotel. Tickets are available from $25 at The Royal Oak's website.
