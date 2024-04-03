Man who fled from breath test cops severe sanction

A 22-year-old unlicensed driver who ran away from police rather than pull into a random breath testing station will have to put his plastering career on hold, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Brock James Young of Legana pleaded guilty to two separate complaints committed just weeks apart.
Police prosecutor Katrina Woodgate said police were on patrol in Invermay at 12.25 am when they intercepted Young for a random breath test.
They found his licence was suspended at the time because of an accumulation of demerit points.
A subsequent breath analysis returned a reading of 0.083.
He told police he had consumed five Jack Daniels between 6pm and 11.30pm.
Three weeks later police were conducting random breath testing in Frederick Street at about 10.58pm when a vehicle was directed into the testing area.
"The vehicle slowed and hesitated and then turned into a laneway towards the Auldington Hotel," she said.
"A police officer followed on foot and observed a male walking away before yelling out.
"The male started to run towards the garden and climbed into the Sacred Heart school.
Police conducted a search of the school grounds but could not find the defendant.
The vehicle, which was registered to the defendant, was seized and taken to the police garage.
Seizure attracts a special penalty of $600, Ms Woodgate said.
Young was also unlicensed at the time of the evade police offence.
Young provided magistrate Simon Brown with a character reference from his aunt who is employing him on a farm.
He told Mr Brown that he was a self employed plasterer who had completed his apprenticeship in 2021.
He said it was hoped that he would get income from the farm.
Mr Brown said that evading police under aggravated circumstances was a serious offence which was quite common.
He told Young he was required to sentence him separately for the evade police offence.
"It is important I make it absolutely clear you cannot do this," Mr Brown said.
He said $4000 was the minimum fine and two year disqualification from driving was a minimum.
"I recognize that disqualification will have a significant effect," he said.
He disqualified him from driving for three months for exceeding 0.05 and fined him $200.
"That is a total of $4600 and a disqualification of of two years and three months and $169.52 court costs," Mr Brown said.
Ms Woodgate rose to her feet: "Your Honour, I'll just remind you of the special penalty of $600."
Mr Brown told Young his total was $5369.52.
