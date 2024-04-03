Grieving mother criticises coroner's findings over son's road tragedy

The grieving mother of a 25 year-old road crash victim says the coroner's report on her son's fatal 2022 road crash has skirted over concerns that the stretch of road where her son died is dangerous.
Logan Braunack died in November 2022 on the Tasman Highway, near Runneymede, when his Mazda BT-50 ute crossed to the other side of the road, drove down an embankment and crashed in a hidden culvert.
The young man, who had just set up his own tiling business after completing his apprenticeship, had risen early to travel to a job in Dolphin Sands, on the Tasmanian East Coast.
In a report released on Wednesday, Coroner Simon Cooper attributed the likely cause of the accident to "excessive speed" and a "non-compliant motor vehicle".
"The vehicle he was driving ... was non-compliant due to missing bump stops in the front suspension, having excessively worn bushes in the rear suspension, fluid leaks in the rear brakes and tyres of a non-compliant size," Mr Cooper wrote.
Logan's mother Leanne Wakerell raised several concerns about the state of the road, the signage in the area and dangerous trees at the site, but these were ultimately rejected by Mr Cooper.
"I have considered her concerns and the advice from CIS carefully. While acknowledging the seriousness of those concerns, I do not consider any of the matters raised caused or contributed to Mr Braunack's death," Mr Cooper wrote.
Ms Wakerell said Mr Cooper had "obviously" not taken her concerns seriously.
"If he took them seriously, then why did he not make some recommendations around that?
"I would have thought some recommendations would have come out of it."
She said she had told the coroner that the stretch of road at the site of her son's death needed to be upgraded.
"I brought up the twists and turns in the road ... there's a blind right-hand sweep on the road that should be fixed and turned into a straight stretch."
She said a truck had crashed at the same site on the opposite side of the road to her son's accident site just six months after Logan's death.
"If a truck can crash into those trees on the other side, then absolutely it's dangerous," she said.
Nearby trees may have also contributed to her son's death, she said.
"Why weren't those trees removed before the accident? State Growth took those trees down within weeks of Logan's accident, saying they were dangerous.
"So if they were dangerous after the accident, why were they not dangerous before the accident?"
She said police should also be more aware of unworthy vehicles on the road, and conduct more inspections to get dangerous vehicles off the road.
She said she didn't know whether fixing the non-compliant features of her son's car would have saved his life.
"I watched a car the other day drive from Bridgewater to Gagebrook with tyres that were twice the size they should have been," she said.
"Nobody is looking out for these things... I'm not saying it would have saved Logan's life.
"These are the things that have been raised out of this report, so let's try to make our kids safer."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.