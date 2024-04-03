The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Grieving mother criticises coroner's findings over son's road tragedy

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
April 4 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Logan Braunack (C) died in 2022 when his ute crashed on the Tasman Highway near Runnymede. Pictured with his father Gavin (L) and brother Braeden. Picture supplied
Logan Braunack (C) died in 2022 when his ute crashed on the Tasman Highway near Runnymede. Pictured with his father Gavin (L) and brother Braeden. Picture supplied

The grieving mother of a 25 year-old road crash victim says the coroner's report on her son's fatal 2022 road crash has skirted over concerns that the stretch of road where her son died is dangerous.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.