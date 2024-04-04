Familiar faces announce candidacy as Prosser upper house election looms

Just as the 2024 Tasmanian state election wraps up, East Coast residents are about to head back to the polls.
A surge of candidates have announced their intent to run in the Legislative Council periodic election on May 4.
The seat of Prosser is now up for grabs after sitting MLC Jane Howlett was elected to the lower house on a Liberal ticket.
The party has endorsed Sorell Council mayor Kerry Vincent in her place, while former Liberal candidate Gregory Brown will run unaffiliated.
Mr Brown announced his Legislative Council candidacy just three days after Tasmanians went to the polls.
"Being independent, it gives you much more scope on what you can and can't do," he said.
"As an individual in the upper house, I believe that I could help my local area out more."
While the Greens haven't announced a candidate yet, Labor has endorsed former party leader Bryan Green.
Mr Green served as Tasmania's deputy premier from 2011-2014 and led the Opposition for the next three years before retiring from politics.
Having held his seat in Braddon for more than 18 years, the returning candidate said he had "significant experience" dealing with the upper house.
"I think I can make a difference within the Labor party itself to take us forward in a way that I tried to in the past," he said.
"That is to ensure that we develop our regions in a sustainable way with sensible investment."
Mr Green said he wasn't particularly concerned about his political rivals.
"There's obviously a split within the Liberals because Gregory Brown, who ran for the Liberal party, I think understood that he was going to be pre-selected for Prosser if he ran for the lower house," he said.
"He was a last-minute inclusion and the Liberal Party have ratted on him and they've put Kerry forward."
The Shooters, Farmers and Fishers Party announced their representative Phillip Bigg on April 3, who also ran in Lyons in the state election.
"For too long, we have seen ignorance in the long-term effects of legislative changes or rushed decisions which are consequentially problematic and must be investigated rather than pushed aside as we currently see," he said.
"I wish to convey, with respect, to other candidates the need for true representation of the Tasmanian communities."
Tasman councillor Kelly Spaulding will return as a candidate after contesting the election when Prosser was established in 2018.
Having attended Labor meetings and briefly been a member of the Liberal Party, Mr Spaulding said he was disillusioned with both of them.
"I'm just frustrated with how they make their decisions," he said.
"About 15 or 20 years ago, I decided I'd stick down the line of independents."
The former mayor said he'd advocate for repairing and maintaining the state's regional roads if he was elected.
"I've been a councillor for over 13 years now and I was a mayor for all of the COVID period, so I've got a good knowledge of how to chase funding," he said.
Fellow independent Pam Sharpe rounds out the six candidates that we know of at this stage.
She said the Legislative Council should be "as independent as possible".
"Before the very recent changes, it had eight party people and seven independents," she said.
"I think that's unsatisfactory. It means politicians from parties are effectively marking their own scorecards."
Having announced her candidacy last December, Ms Sharpe is opposed to the Macquarie Point Stadium and wants to raise concerns over fish farming and old-growth logging.
"The candidates so far would appear to be more of the Liberal, right-wing side of things," she said.
"I see myself as a progressive independent. No one else is in that space at the moment."
