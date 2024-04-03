Magistrate warns drink driver of 'difficult situation' if he offends again

Two members of the public rang police to express concern about a 20-year-old Norwood man's driving, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Malachi Robert MacKean, 20, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor.
Police prosecutor Payel Kaula said that MacKean was on a P2 licence, which meant he should have no alcohol in his system when driving.
On February 11, a member of the public rang the police at 7.15 am, saying a male was stumbling towards a Mazda 2 and had fumbled to find the keys.
"The vehicle took off on the wrong side of the road and cut the corner onto Tamar Street," Ms Kaula said.
Shortly after, a call was made from KFC Kings Meadows, where a car had hit a wall, causing minor damage to the vehicle.
When police arrived at 7.40 am, the car was parked oddly in the car park.
The defendant appeared intoxicated and let his vehicle roll backwards before being prompted to put the handbrake on.
When he was breath tested at 8.34 am, he recorded a reading of 0.169.
He told police he had consumed eight to ten standard drinks with his last drink at 3.30 am at the Irish Launceston.
MacKean told magistrate Simon Brown it was a severe lapse of judgement and he was willing to accept the consequences.
"I work in bars and pubs and this night was out of character," he said.
"I am glad I did not hurt myself or anyone else."
He said he worked at the Irish and was still working there.
Mr Brown said it was obvious MacKean had consumed a large amount of alcohol and had stupidly got behind the wheel.
"Two members of the public were concerned at what you might do," he said.
"I accept that you are remorseful and that it was out of character."
He said it was a bad case of driving under the influence.
"I want to make clear to you or any young driver that this is not acceptable," Mr Brown said.
"It is not uncommon for people to go to jail with such a reading and if you were to return to court with another drink driving matter you would be in a difficult situation."
He convicted him and disqualified him from driving for 15 months and fined him $1500.
