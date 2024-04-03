Vinnies set biggest fundraising goal yet in annual CEO Sleepout

On June 20, the longest night of the year in Tasmania, the St Vincent de Paul Society (Vinnies) will be joined by local business and community leaders for their annual CEO Sleepout to raise funds for the homeless.
The CEOs and leaders will be sleeping outside the steps at UTAS Stadium, and have set an ambitious target of $200,000 - more than ever before.
Vinnies chief executive Heather Kent said the event was a reminder that too many people in the state did not have a safe place to call home.
"This is an opportunity through the CEO Sleepout to invite our community leaders to come together, raise funds, build awareness and make a positive difference in the lives of too many homeless people in Tasmania," Ms Kent said.
In last year's Sleepout, Vinnies raised $155,000, and Ms Kent believed the $200,000 target was achievable.
"It's not always easy to donate funds, but we're looking for lots of people to join us as sleepers on June 20, and then through their networks help us raise that target of $200,000."
"We've only just started our registration process but already we've got many previous leaders signed up and ready to join us that night.
Ms Kent said since September last year, they had seen an increasing number of people presenting and seeking assistance from Vinnies.
"The number of people who have never sought assistance before is increasing dramatically," Ms Kent said.
"The cost of living crisis is not diminishing, and the calls upon venues for further support is only going to increase."
President of the Law Society of Tasmania Julia Higgins said this was her first time sleeping out, and said she was feeling a bit nervous.
"But it's only one night and I acknowledge for so many people here in Tasmania, this is their reality every night," Ms Higgins said.
"I practice predominantly in family law, so I see clients who are struggling to meet just the normal day to day bills.
"We also have a criminal law practice and many criminal lawyers throughout Tasmania will tell you that homelessness is a significant issue for people going through the justice system."
The Vinnies CEO Sleepout starts June 20, and registrations can be made through the CEO Sleepout website.
